Holy…? Russell Brand is going to be baptized in order to leave the past behind him.
The 48-year-old British actor has had a spiral recently of sexual allegations piling up. So, it seems he may be turning to religion for help.
Business Insider reports that the actor announced his baptism on X. And now that it's Sunday, he has another post that shows he may have gone through with it.
In the clip, he said, “This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge. I'm getting baptized.”
Regarding why he's doing it, he claims it's an “opportunity to die and be reborn.” He adds it's “an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name.”
“I know a lot of people are cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God,” he adds. “But for me, it's obvious.”
He talks about our institutions and value systems “crumbling” and how we're becoming more “aware.”
“There's this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known our whole lives within us and around us,” the comedian continues. “And for me, it's very exciting.”
He asks his audience what they think of it. Many comments are very supportive and very religious-based (which makes sense).
“Awesome, brother! It's an amazing journey. God bless!” someone wrote.
“Welcome to the family,” another reads.
The actor Kevin Sorbo commented, “Russell, I have some wonderful movies I would love to send you. Get in touch with me.”
Baptism. This Sunday I’m taking the plunge! How was it for you? pic.twitter.com/DnwcUrzoqa
— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 26, 2024
We'll see if this becomes a new chapter for him. After all, he has a lot to answer to.
Russell Brand's sexual assault accusations
Brand has been accused of misconduct by numerous women. London Times reported that four women accused him of rape and sexual assault over a seven-year period. The report details that they've accused him of “controlling, abusive and predatory behavior.”
In one instance, a woman stated that he raped her in her Los Angeles residence, and she was treated the next day at a rape crisis center. Beyond that, she had text messages backing up her claim.
One of the messages said, “When a girl say NO it means no.” The actor replied with a “very sorry” response.
The report also said, “Brand's material has acknowledged his sexual addiction, and he has often publicly joked about his predatory behavior and sex life.”
What comes of all these allegations has yet to be seen, but they're not going away.
As for his baptism, he released a photo of him and his dog on Sunday with a caption that reads, “Blessed.” Does this mean he went through with it? It's looking like that's the case.
Blessed 💛 pic.twitter.com/rieAT1bs6x
— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 28, 2024
It sounds like Russell Brand's trying to change things positively. Whether it works or not, time will tell. Regardless, he'll have to contend with the sexual abuse allegations that he is facing. I'm sure he's praying for the best.