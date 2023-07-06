Russell Wilson and Ciara are celebrating seven years of marriage and the Denver Broncos quarterback has posted a touching message to his wife.

Taking to Twitter, Wilson said, “God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever.”

The tweet also included a 30-second video that compiled a bevy of cute photos of Wilson and Ciara together as Dennis Edwards' “Don't Look Any Further” plays overtop of it.

Ciara is also an accomplished singer-songwriter in her own right. She has released seven studio albums to date — her last being Beauty Marks in 2019 — and has also headlined numerous tours one with Jay-Z (the “Jay-Z & Ciara Live” tour). She has also served as the opening act for other huge artists like Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Bruno Mars.

Russell Wilson is in the midst of a critical offseason. The Broncos quarterback is heading into his twelfth NFL season and is coming off arguably his worst career season. Granted, it was his first under a totally new regime and with a whole new team, but his 16:11 TD/INT ratio was glaringly bad for his standards and he threw for just 3,524 yards in 15 games. Legendary coach Sean Payton, who had the 2022 season off, was traded to the Broncos and will serve as the team's head coach. Rest assured, ownership and the rest of the staff are hoping that Payton can turn around Wilson's career.

Football aside, Wilson's anniversary post to Ciara was very sweet. Congratulations on seven years and many more.