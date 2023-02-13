A.J. Brown has delivered in dominant fashion in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On a crucial first down play in the early stages of the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts opted to open up the offense with a deep pass attempt to Brown. Even in double coverage, the fourth-year wideout managed to haul in the football for a pivotal 45-yard touchdown.

Multiple NFL players were left in awe after watching Brown somehow, someway, come away with a touchdown reception on the play. For one, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to laud the two-time Pro Bowler as a “special” wideout.

Just throw it up AJ gone do the rest , dude so special 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 13, 2023

Several other players also applauded Brown for coming down with what is arguably the biggest catch of his career.

What a catch! 🥶 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 13, 2023

Ion think they understand how smooth AJ just played that !! Deception — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2023

AJ Brown!!! — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 13, 2023

Brown did not have his way in the Eagles’ playoff wins over the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers last month, as he combined for a mere 50 receiving yards in the contests. He sure was able to silence critics with the third touchdown catch of his playoff career.

The Eagles are looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.