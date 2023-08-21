If Brooks Koepka is to make a fourth consecutive appearance for the United States at the Ryder Cup, he'll now have to hope that Zach Johnson makes him one of six captain's picks next week as he failed to maintain his spot among the top six automatic qualifiers when the PGA Tour's BMW Championship wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Koepka, of course, left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last June, meaning the only instances in which he can earn Ryder Cup points are at the four major championships. And he certainly made the most of those opportunities early in the year.

After tying for second at The Masters, Koepka notched his fifth major championship title with a two-shot victory at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. He then tied for 17th at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club and finished his major season with a tie for 64th at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

But despite having just four chances to earn one of the six automatic spots on the Ryder Cup squad, Koepka still found himself in fifth place in the standings when the BMW Championship kicked off on Thursday.

But come Sunday afternoon, the current world No. 13 dropped to seventh as he was surpassed by Max Homa, who tied for fifth at Olympia Fields, and Xander Schauffele, who tied for eighth. Just 29.12 points separated Schauffele (9,450.27) and Koepka (9,421.15) per the PGA Tour's official Ryder Cup standings.

The top four spots belong to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark, Open Championship winner Brian Harman, and world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay.

Trailing Koepka in the second six are Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Sam Burns. Rickie Fowler, who's had a resurgent season, currently sits in the No. 13 spot and could easily be one of Johnson's captain's picks when they're announced on Aug. 29.

As for Brooks Koepka, or any of the other LIV Golf stars who could possibly help the U.S. at Rome's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club next month, Johnson hasn't really said whether or not he'll include anyone from the Saudi-backed series.

He did mention Koepka by name recently on Golf.com's Subpar podcast, however, saying “no one's surprised” with how Koepka has performed this year, a year that includes four top-six finishes in LIV Golf, including a victory in Orlando.

Koepka, like the rest of the golf world, will now just have to sit and wait to find out how the 2023 Ryder Cup team fills out.