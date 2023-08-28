Pegula Sports and Entertainment is no more. Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula has officially dissolved the parent company that ran his NFL and NHL teams, and the franchises will now operate as spate entities. Pegula has named himself president of the Sabres and now holds that title with both teams.

Since Terry and his wife, Kim Pegula, bought the Sabres in 2011 and the Bills in 2014, Pegula Sports and Entertainment has been the parent company of both organizations. Kim was previously president of the company but hasn’t been able to return to her position since suffering cardiac arrest in 2022.

The Bills and Sabres announcement trumpeted the move as one that will allow “each respective organization to focus singularly on their efforts.” And Pegula said in the statement, “It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams.”

However, the move separating the teams and placing Terry Pegula in charge comes at an interesting time, as the owner fired PSE COO Ron Raccucia just three weeks ago. These moves are lending more credibility to rumors that the Pegulas may sell the Sabres.

For now, the two teams will begin to operate their own business and marketing wings, as these two departments were once shared under the banner of PSE. General managers Brandon Beane (Bills) and Kevyn Adams (Sabres) will continue to operate the football and hockey sides independently under Terry Pegula as president.