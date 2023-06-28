The second match for the United States of America in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage will be played against Saint Kitts and Nevis. It's time to continue our soccer odds series with a Saint Kitts and Nevis-USA prediction and pick.

The USMNT finished in a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in the first match of the group stage a few days ago. USA looks to move to the top of Group A with a win tonight. The Red, White, and Blue have not yet faced Saint Kitts and Nevis as tonight will be the first-ever matchup. Saint Kitts and Nevis will play just their second-ever match in the Concacaf Gold Cup, as their first resulted in a 3-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago. USA's FIFA rank is 13th whereas Saint Kitts and Nevis are ranked 139th. This should not be a close match.

Here are the Saint Kitts and Nevis-USA soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Saint Kitts and Nevis-USA Odds

Saint Kitts and Nevis: +6000

USA: -20000

Draw: +3400

Over 3.5 Goals: -310

Under 3.5 Goals: +205

How to Watch Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. USA

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 9:30 ET/6:30 PT

Why Saint Kitts and Nevis Can Win

Let's keep it a buck. Saint Kitts and Nevis will be playing the toughest match they have ever been a part of. Their chances to win tonight and extremely slim. The USMNT is improving each match they play in and just won the Concacaf Nation's League less than a month ago. Saint Kitts and Nevis is a small country with a population of around 55,000. They are the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere. What is interesting about this country is Saint Kitts and Nevis will be USA's 100th different international opponent, according to the team. They play very hard with a lot to prove, which is something you can never overlook.

Defender Gerald Williams has 80 appearances with the team. At 35 years old, he is the oldest player on the sqaud and will be everywhere tonight to try and shut down the American attack. The team has nine players who play for English leagues (Championship, League One, and lower tiers). Eight of the nine are from England, however, 19-year-old goalkeeper Xander Parke is a native of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Parke won't start tonight, it will be Juliani Archibald, who has 52 appearances with the team. Midfielder Romaine Sawyers and forward Keithroy Freeman lead the squad with six goals each.

Three players have ties to the United States. Defender Ezrick Nicholls (University of Tampa), midfielder Raheem Somersall (North Carolina FC; USL League One), and forward Ronaldo Belgrove (FC Miami City; USL League Two).

Why USA Can Win

USA is a huge favorite to win tonight. At -20000, there is no chance you are throwing a wager down for that. If you want to be a part of tonight's contest, then praying the USMNT score more than three goals is the move. This squad has something to prove and that is that they feel like they belong in the conversation with the best teams in the world. If USA goes on to win yet another Gold Cup, then there is no reason why we can't believe they can make another run at the 2026 World Cup. The team is young … and they will be in their best shape when that time approaches.

Because of the short weeks in the tournament and the goal is to keep everyone fresh. Expect some changes in the starting lineup tonight. Someone many hope to see in the starting lineup is forward Brandon Vasquez, who scored the equalizer against Jamaica which resulted in the 1-1 draw. Right when everyone thought Jamaica would hold on for the three points, the FC Cincinnati striker put the ball past the keeper in the 88th minute.

Final Saint Kitts and Nevis-USA Prediction & Pick

Whoever is on the pitch tonight for the Red, White, and Blue should be enough to hold on for the win. This team is far superior and the hope is they can score as many goals as possible for the best value. However, I expect USA to win 3-0. Take the under in goals.

Final Saint Kitts and Nevis-USA Prediction & Pick: USA (-20000); Under 3.5 goals (-310)