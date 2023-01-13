Dennis Allen’s first season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints was disappointing, to say the least. But despite Allen and the Saints’ struggles, it looks like the HC has a much longer leash than expected in New Orleans.

Saints’ owner Mickey Loomis has confirmed that Allen will remain the Saints’ head coach next season, via NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. New Orleans went just 7-10 under Allen this season.

Prior to being named head coach after Sean Payton stepped down, Allen was the Saints’ defensive coordinator from 2015-2021. The Saints’ defense was actually one of the best in the NFL this season. New Orleans ranked fifth in the league in total defense, allowing 314.8 yards per game.

In 2022, the Saints’ biggest problem was their lack of offense. New Orleans ranked 17th in the league, averaging 333.8 YPG. They were in the middle of the pack both through the air (217.2 YPG) and in the run game (116.6 YPG).

The Saints started the season pretty weak, going just 1-3 through their first four games. They alternated wins and losses before ultimately winning three of their last four games. However, it was too little too late as New Orleans never seemed like real playoff contenders.

New Orleans now enters an offseason without their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There are sure to be questions about who plays quarterback and the status of wide receiver Michael Thomas. But for now, New Orleans has found their coach of the present and future.

Despite their rough 2022 season, the Saints are sticking with Dennis Allen.