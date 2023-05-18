After a star turn as one of the stars of National Champion runner-up TCU, running back Kendre Miller became the 71st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft when the New Orleans Saints nabbed him in the third round. As the leader of the Horned Frogs’ backfield, Miller was a powerful presence on the ground, rushing for 1399 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. But curiously, he was barely used in the passing game, catching just 16 passes for 116 yards and 0 touchdowns. The Saints, though, plan to use Miller in a more expansive, multi-purpose role, conceiving of him as an all-purpose threat in the vein of long-time starter Alvin Kamara. Miller, for his part, sees the vision too.

“It was something I never got to show,” Kendre Miller said about his passing catching abilities. “The coaches here, they’ve got me on the Jugs (machine) and the tennis ball machines. They were like, we knew it was in you, that’s why we drafted you, we know you can catch. Just showing everybody else in the world my ability will be a big thing for me, and I’m ready to get out there and compete.

