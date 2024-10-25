The New Orleans Saints have lost five straight games as the team’s injuries piled up. The losing streak erased a promising start to the season when the offense nearly made NFL history over the team’s first two games. Last week’s laundry list of an injury report included 14 players who were either limited or unable to practice. Unsurprisingly, the Saints lost their Week 7 matchup with the Denver Broncos 33-10. It was their second straight blowout defeat.

However, the team could receive some much needed offensive reinforcement for Week 8. Both Chris Olave and Taysom Hill went from limited on Wednesday to a full practice on Thursday, per Saints reporter John Hendrix on X.

Olave was forced from the team’s Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion. He was then ruled out for Week 7 against the Broncos. He’s now returned to a full practice for the team. But Olave will need to clear the concussion protocol through an independent neurologist in order to take the field on Sunday.

The Saints desperately need Olave back in action after losing Rashid Shaheed to a season-ending knee injury. Shaheed leads New Orleans in receiving yards this season and his loss creates an even bigger hole on offense.

The Saints need Chris Olave and Taysom Hill back on the field

Hill has only played in three games for the Saints this season and he’s currently dealing with an injury to his ribs. The multiple position offensive weapon hasn’t suited up for New Orleans since the Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Like Olave, Hill went from limited to a full participant in practice on Thursday. If he’s able to take the field in Week 8, he’d help fill out an anemic offense. And he could even take some snaps at quarterback.

Starting QB Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been unable to play since as the team turned to rookie signal caller Spencer Rattler. The Saints will start Rattler again in Week 8 when the team takes on the Chargers in San Diego.

While Olave was excited to play with Rattler, the offense has been extremely shaky under the first year quarterback. However, New Orleans received a positive update on Carr as the veteran is recovering well and could return to the team for Week 9.

The Saints signed RB Alvin Kamara to a two-year, $24.5 contract extension this week. While Kamara too has been banged up this season, he’s yet to miss a game, racking up 690 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns.

New Orleans looks to improve to 3-5 on the season when they play the 3-3 Chargers on Sunday. The Saints are currently in third place in the NFC South.