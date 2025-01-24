As the New Orleans Saints head into the offseason looking to bolster their roster, the team is also looking for their next head coach with one in mind being Mike McCarthy, who was at the helm for the Dallas Cowboys last season. While the Saints will interview McCarthy, NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke about how he makes the most sense for the role.

Why Mike McCarthy makes the most sense for the Cowboys

After the Cowboys and McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways, the head coach's name became an interesting one for many teams, especially New Orleans who fired Dennis Allen during the season. Schefter would say on “The Pat McAfee Show” that McCarthy makes sense due to his “deep ties and connections” with the franchise as he was offensive coordinator for the team from 2000 to 2004.

“I think Mike McCarthy makes a lot of sense there,” Schefter said. “He’s got deep ties and connections to the organization, we’ll see ultimately if he’s the guy. I think there are some other guys that are interesting to this organization and I don’t think they’re there just yet.”

“Well he’s worked and known some of those guys, I’m pretty sure he worked in New Orleans and knows some of the people there,” Schefter continued.

Other candidates for the Saints head coaching role

While it has been hard for the Saints to have interviews due to the weather in New Orleans, there are still others who are in contention for the job. As Schefter mentions, other candidates include Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and other various big-named offensive coordinators from both conferences, some that are still coaching in the playoffs.

“Well, I think today they have Anthony Weaver in, and tomorrow they have Mike Kafka, the Giants offensive coordinator in, and then next week, I think you have to see how these playoff games play out this weekend,” Schefter said. “Kliff Kingsbury, the commanders OC, Kellen Moore, the Eagles OC, Joe Brady, the Bills OC, all have been a link to them. I don't even remember which ones virtually interviewed with the Saints to begin with. They're all in play, and Mike McCarthy is in play. So you're looking for an answer, there's a lot of different guys in that mix right now.”

At any rate, New Orleans is looking to improve after last season where they went 5-12 which put them last in the NFC North, though they had the same record as the Carolina Panthers.