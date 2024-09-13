ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's a Golden State Showdown as San Diego State heads north to face Cal on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. It's a sunny showdown as we share our college football odds series and make a San Diego State-Cal prediction and pick.

San Diego lost 21-0 to the Oregon State Beavers. The offense could not muster any points, and San Diego State just could not score. Unfortunately, Danny O'Neul went 11 for 24 with just 107 yards passing and took a sack. Marquez Cooper rushed 13 times for 53 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Also, Louis Brown IV caught two passes for 45 yards.

The Aztecs were pitiful on third downs, getting only seven. Additionally, they went 2 for 12 on third-down conversions. San Diego State finished with 179 total yards. Also, they turned the ball over once and allowed one sack while also finishing with eight penalties.

Cal defeated Auburn 21-14 in a major upset. They led 14-7 at halftime and used the fourth quarter to finish things off. Significantly, Fernando Mendoza went 25 for 36 with 233 yards passing and two touchdowns. Jaivian Thomas rushed eight times for 53 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 14 yards. Jonathan Brady had four catches for 63 yards. Also, Nyziah Hunter had four receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Cal finished with 18 first downs, 10 for 19 on third-down conversions, and 332 total yards. Yet, the offensive line allowed two sacks and contributed to 11 penalties. The defense was elite, forcing five turnovers and generating four sacks.

San Diego State defeated Cal 45-40 in the last battle, which took place on September 10, 2016.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-Cal Odds

San Diego State: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

Cal: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Cal

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Where is the offense? It went missing on Saturday, and the Aztecs must future out their issues quickly. Of course, it all starts with the quarterback and what he can do.

O'Neil has passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns while taking three sacks. Ultimately, that is not good enough to win in the NCAA. Cooper has been a great running back, rushing 40 times for 276 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Thus, the best course of action would be to utilize him a lot more. Brown has been a good receiver, catching five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ja'shaun Poke has nine catches for 55 yards.

The defense has been solid, and it is one of the main reasons the Aztecs even had a win. Significantly, J.D. Coffey III has one solo tackle, interception, and pass deflection. Marlem Louis and Brady Anderson each have one sack.

San Diego State will cover the spread if the offense can generate any moment and get some points on the board early. Then, the defense must clamp down and make some plays to set up the offense with good field position.

Why Cal Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jaydn Ott returned but struggled, running 10 times for 11 yards. Regardless, he will get another chance to make it right and improve on a season that has not gone well.

Ott has rushed 24 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Thomas has rushed 14 times for 72 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Mendoza has been a solid quarterback but not spectacular, throwing for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, his top guy, Hunter, has eight catches for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Brady has five receptions for 79 yards.

The defense is extraordinary and will look to wreak more havoc against a struggling offense. Teddye Buchanan has garnered eight solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Nohl Williams has tallied two solo tackles and three interceptions.

Cal will cover the spread if Ott and Thomas can lead a 1-2 punch and run the ball efficiently down the field, setting up more chances for Mendoza. Then, the defense must continue to play well and rush the passer while forcing turnovers.

Final San Diego State-Cal Prediction & Pick

It's difficult to trust a San Diego State team that has not shown it can do anything on offense. Sadly, there has been no movement at all, and the Aztecs look bad. Conversely, Cal has looked amazing. Their ability to run the ball has been exceptional. Therefore, they will likely keep doing it again. We could see Ott bouncing back and showcasing his true abilities as he runs all over the Aztecs, helping the Golden Bears cover the spread at home in front of a frenzied crowd.

Final San Diego State-Cal Prediction & Pick: Cal: -18.5 (-110)