ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-San Jose State.

The San Diego State Aztecs are in a less-than-comfortable position right now. When we talk about bracketology in the middle of February — and we are only going to talk about this topic even more in the next five weeks — we are always trying to identify the teams near the NCAA Tournament cut line. San Diego State is one of those teams. Most bracketologists think San Diego State is above the cut line and not below it, but the larger reality is that SDSU has not wrapped up an NCAA bid. This team has a lot of work left to do. It needs to stack some wins to put the matter to bed. If San Diego State remains the inconsistent team it has been for most of the regular season, its bubble candidacy will remain a talking point into Championship Week (the conference tournaments), and possibly all the way to Selection Sunday. San Diego State has been an outstanding college basketball program in recent years. The Aztecs have been one of the better programs in America this decade. They were going to be a top-two seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but that event got cancelled because of COVID-19. San Diego State then reached the national championship game in 2023, then the Sweet 16 in 2024. That's a lot of high-end achievement. It would be both stunning and hugely disappointing if SDSU is unable to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It would rate as one of the more shocking NCAA Tournament misses by any team in college basketball this decade if it happens.

Here are the San Diego State-San Jose State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-San Jose State Odds

San Diego State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

San Jose State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs San Jose State

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is coming off a loss to Colorado State. That might seem to be a reason to pick against SDSU, not for it, but the larger point to make is that San Diego State is unlikely to lose back-to-back games. The Aztecs know that if they lose this game, they will be in very big trouble in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. San Diego State has won several road games in the Mountain West Conference this season, so it's not as though the Aztecs are a uniquely bad road team. They aren't. The problem for SDSU is that it has struggled against the better Mountain West teams on the road. San Jose State is not one of the better MWC teams. The Aztecs can handle them, and the spread is not that big. SDSU winning by at least six points seems like the probable outcome.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State covered the spread on the road at San Diego State when these two teams met earlier in the season. SJSU lost by only three points and made San Diego State really sweat. If San Jose State could come close to winning outright on the road against San Diego State, it can certainly cover a 5.5-point spread at home. Also consider the point that San Diego State very nearly lost to Mountain West doormat Air Force on the road this season. The Aztecs simply aren't the dependable team we saw the previous two college basketball seasons.

Final San Diego State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SDSU, but the Aztecs have not been a dependable team to bet on this season. Our official recommendation is that you stay away from this game.

Final San Diego State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -5.5