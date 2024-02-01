San Diego faces San Francisco. Our college basketball odds series includes our San Diego San Francisco prediction, odds, and pick.

The San Diego Toreros take on the San Francisco Dons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego San Francisco prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Diego San Francisco.

The San Francisco Dons have two losses in West Coast Conference play. Those losses have come to the two top teams in the conference this season, the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-0 in the WCC so far) and Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1). Saint Mary's and Gonzaga are the two ruling powers in the conference. San Francisco has spent several years trying to break through and topple those two formidable programs. However, the Dons have fallen short, and they couldn't change the script in the month of January. They still have a month, however, in which they can try to catch those two teams. Keep in mind that Gonzaga and Saint Mary's still have to play each other twice, home and home. If those two teams split their two meetings, San Francisco could still have a chance to share the WCC regular season title. The key point to make is an obvious one: USF has no margin for error. The Dons probably have to win out in order to finish in a tie with either SMC or Gonzaga. They certainly can't lose more than one game. If they finish with three losses, that would likely mean Saint Mary's would need to lose twice to Gonzaga, with the Zags losing a separate game on their schedule in the next month. One of those two things happening is somewhat possible. Both things happening together is highly unlikely. San Francisco needs to establish a standard of higher consistency and reduced volatility if the Dons are to stay in the WCC title chase in February.

Here are the San Diego-San Francisco College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Diego-San Francisco Odds

San Diego Toreros: +17.5 (-102)

San Francisco Dons: -17.5 (-120)

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Diego vs San Francisco

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why San Diego Could Cover the Spread

The point spread is really large. San Diego could lose by 17 points and still cover. Keep in mind that San Francisco is coming off those painful losses to Saint Mary's (two weeks ago) and Gonzaga (last week). The Dons are not going to take the court with full confidence. They might be a little deflated and disheartened after losing the two most important games on their 2024 season schedule. A basic concept to remember about sports — not just college basketball — is that teams are not going to play every game with the same level of intensity and focus. Teams get up for some games and not others. Teams circle some games in red ink and just try to get through some of the other contests on the slate. Consider how the Kansas City Chiefs drifted aimlessly through several NFL games this season but have cranked up their energy and clarity in the postseason. San Francisco poured out all its energy for the big games. This is a night when the Dons will probably just try to coast through and survive. That will be enough for San Diego to cover.

Why San Francisco Could Cover the Spread

The San Diego Toreros have just two wins in the WCC this season. San Francisco is dramatically better than the Toreros. USF is also playing at home. Talent differential and home-court advantage should lead to a 20-point San Francisco win.

Final San Diego-San Francisco Prediction & Pick

The Dons are simply a far, far better team than San Diego. Take USF.



Final San Diego-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -17.5