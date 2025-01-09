ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a UFC betting prediction and pick as we arrive at the Co-Main Event at Vegas 101 taking place in the Welterweight (170) Division. Argentina's Santiago Ponzinibbio will take on Guyana's Carlston Harris in an exciting showdown. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ponzinibbio-Harris prediction and pick.

Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-8) has gone 11-7 under the UFC promotion since 2013. He's on a bit of a down swing at the moment losing four of his last five fights. He most recently dropped a split decision to Muslim Salikhov as he tries to redeem himself with a win as the betting favorite. Ponzinibbio stands six feet tall with a 73-inch reach.

Carlston Harris (19-6) has gone 4-2 since his UFC debut in 2021. After losing to Shavkat Rakhmonov, Harris notched back-to-back wins over Jared Gooden and Jeremiah Wells. He most recently fell to Khaos Williams and will be hoping to bounce back in his first Co-Main Event appearance. Harris stands six feet tall with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Santiago Ponzinibbio-Carlston Harris Odds

Santiago Ponzinibbio: -130

Carlston Harris: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: +105

Under 2.5 rounds: -135

Why Santiago Ponzinibbio Will Win

Santiago Ponzinibbio will make nineteenth walk to the UFC octagon as he tries to get himself back on the winning track. He's seen his fair share of highs and lows throughout his career and he'll have his back against the wall in this one given his recent record. Ponzinibbio is solid from just about anywhere the fight may take him and he has a very calm demeanor despite the chaos during some of his fights. He'll be looking to find a home in his jab throughout this one as he tries to establish his striking early and force Harris onto his back foot.

With six wins by submission and no losses by the method, Ponzinibbio will certainly have a slight grappling edge during this fights. He's seen many more looks throughout his UFC career than Harris has and he's very good about game planning for upcoming opponents. We should see a patient approach from Ponzinibbio until he finds an opening and goes in for the finish.

Why Carlston Harris Will Win

After a number of brief winning streaks, Carlston Harris was humbled and knocked out in his last fight. However, he was extremely willing to take this upcoming fight and sees a huge advantage in terms of the matchup. Harris is a very rangy striker and does a great job of using his long reach to keep opponents at distance. He also does a ton of work with his low leg kicks and from his interviews during fight week, he indicates he'll be showing off some new wrinkles to his game when to cage door closes.

It's worth noting that Carlston Harris owns six submission wins of his own without ever getting submitted, so he's surely a competent grappler who can roll with transitions and chain his wrestling along. He seems very confident in his matchup and while both he and his opponent are considers veterans in this game, Harris is surely the fresher talent and has more to prove as the slight betting underdog.

Final Santiago Ponzinibbio-Carlston Harris Prediction & Pick

We should be in for a great Co-Main Event as both men are clawing to fight their way into the top-15 rankings. Santiago Ponzinibbio is desperate for a win after dropping four of his last five fights. Carlston Harris is coming in off just his second UFC loss and will be eager to get one back over an established veteran like Ponzinibbio.

Ultimately, Ponzinibbio has had his struggles against active and unorthodox opponents. Carlston Harris already has an unnerving mannerism about his striking and is extremely unpredictable in the ways he throws his shots. His leg kicks could become a problem throughout this one and although Ponzinibbio has the more tested chin, we may end up seeing Harris hit the target more often than his opponent.

Despite the betting odds, we're going to side with Carlston Harris to get this win over the veteran Ponzinibbio behind his striking. While both men are at risk of getting knocked out, I think Harris will land the cleaner shots and wear less damage by the end of this one.

Final Santiago Ponzinibbio-Carlston Harris Prediction & Pick: Carlston Harris (+110)