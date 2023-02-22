With the New York Giants facing impending cap space problems, Saquon Barkley could find himself an NFL free agent this offseason. Barkley has proven to be a versatile running back and would be a boon for essentially every offense in the league.

Alongside Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones is set to be a free agent this offseason. With his rising contract demands, New York could choose to use the franchise tag on him. However, that would cost the team $32 million, which would be a massive hit to their cap space.

The Giants reportedly offered Barkley a deal worth $12 million a year, which he turned down. The franchise tag for running backs is only $10, but of course if New York uses theirs on Jones, Barkley must find a new contract. The Giants have been reluctant to move much from their original $12 million offer, putting Barkley’s status in limbo.

After battling through injuries, Saquon Barkley started 16 games in 2022, his most since his rookie season in 2018. He ran for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. Barkley also caught 57 passes for 338 yards on his way to his second career Pro Bowl nomination.

Barkley would undoubtedly be the best free agent running back if he leaves New York. As he looks for a new team, these five landing spots make the most sense.

The Bills were one of the better rushing teams in the NFL last season, ranking seventh by averaging 139.5 yards per game. However, due to contract woes of their own, Buffalo could be in the market for a new running back.

Devin Singletary led Bills’ running backs with 819 yards and five touchdowns. However, he is set to be a free agent this offseason. Barkley would provide much more power than presumed starter James Cook if Singletary were to leave.

Josh Allen is Buffalo’s biggest rushing threat. But Barkley would give the Bills another dynamic weapon and help elevate the Bills’ entire offense.

While the Bills could lose Singletary, the Dolphins could lose their entire running back room. Barkley gives Miami a bonafide stud at the position and should give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more time in the pocket.

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are all set to be free agents this coming offseason. The Dolphins could look to sign one – or multiple – back. Or, they can go for the home run play with Barkley.

Miami might be inclined to go a different route, as they ranked just 25th in rushing offense, averaging just 99.2 yards per game. After sneaking into the playoffs last season, the Dolphins could look to Barkley to make a deeper postseason run in 2023.

Barkley going from New York to their NFC East rival Philadelphia would be a sore sight for Giants’ fans. However, with running back being a position of need this offseason, the Eagles could look to pounce.

Philly had the fifth-best rushing offense in 2022, averaging 147.6 yards per game. A lot of their production came from Miles Sanders, who ran for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. But Sanders, alongside Boston Scott, are set to be free agents this offseason.

The Eagles could look to double down on Sanders following his breakout season. Or they could look to Barkley, poaching him for the Giants and bolstering their running back room in the process.

Atlanta’s rushing attack was arguably the team’s biggest strength this past season. They ranked third overall, averaging 159.9 yards per game. However, having cap space in spades, the Falcons have the potential to make a big splash.

Tyler Allgeier impressed during his rookie season, running for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. However, he received a massive 210 carries as the Falcons’ offense struggled around him. For all his success, Allgeier was still just a fifth-round rookie.

His impressive debut might give Allgeier another opportunity to be the starting running back. However, Barkley provides Atlanta with not only a sure thing at the position, but a reason for other free agents to see how serious the Falcons are to success. With almost $56 million in cap space – the second most in the NFL – Atlanta could give Barkley the contract he desires.

Like the Falcons, Chicago is lush with cap space. Their almost $100 million available towers over ever team in the NFL. They have the potential to sign any of this year’s top free agents. Barkley should be towards the top of their list.

Chicago does have a free agent running back of their own in David Montgomery. However, despite receiving 201 touchdowns, Montgomery ran for just 801 yards and five touchdowns. The Bears could look to make a massive jump in the running back room with Barkley.

The Bears – mainly due to quarterback Justin Fields – actually led the NFL in rushing the past season, averaging 177.3 yards per game. Put Barkley in the same back field as Fields could give Chicago one of the scarier rushing duos in the NFL. The team has more than enough cap space available to reach a deal with the star running back.