The Seattle Seahawks came away with an unreal 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, with quarterback Geno Smith running in a 13-yard touchdown with 12 seconds to play for the lead.

Expand Tweet

It was a virtual must-win for the Seahawks, as they could not afford to drop to 4-6 on the season. Now, they are 5-5 and still very much in the conversation for the NFC West title with the other three teams in the division. It means that the Seahawks and 49ers have now split the season series after the 49ers beat them in Seattle earlier in the season.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Seahawks, especially after starting 3-0. They had since gone 1-5 coming into this game against the 49ers. Geno Smith had a good day overall, completing 25-of-32 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, while adding four runs for 29 yards. A few of those runs came on the final drive, as Smith used his legs to keep the chains moving and eventually go in for the go-ahead score.

Seahawks and NFL fans react to wild win over 49ers

This Seahawks win was one of the more notable outcomes in the NFL this week. It was a significant upset for Seattle, and it had the fans buzzing on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game.

Expand Tweet

“Geno Smith silencing his haters (again). What a drive.” wrote @Joe_Fann.

“WOW, Geno Smith!!” wrote @MarinoNFL.

“GENO SMITH TOUCHDOWN WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT TO GO UP VS THE 49ERS WOWWWWW” wrote @BostonConnr.

This 49ers fan was not encouraged by the team's performance.

“The 49ers are MIDDDDDDD. So bad.” wrote @pamsson.

Even Skip Bayless was in awe of the game.

“GENO JUST ESCAPED FOR A 12-YARD TD RUN WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT AS 49ERS AT HOME FALL TO 5-5 — SUPER BOWL LOSER'S SYNDROME STRIKES AGAIN.” wrote Bayless.

This outcome makes the NFC West super interesting the rest of the way.