The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle moved on from Pete Carroll this offseason and replaced him with one of the hottest head coaching candidates on the market this spring. Fans should be excited to see the schematic changes he brings to the team's defense. Fantasy football managers are also excited about what Macdonald has said about the team's starting running back.

Macdonald recently talked up third-year player Kenneth Walker III.

“Let's feed this guy,” Macdonald said about Kenneth Walker III, per ESPN Fantasy Sports. “He can be special.”

Walker III is already the lead back in Seattle. However, it is great to hear the head coach say that they want to feed Walker III specifically.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft as a complement to Walker III. This is obviously a bad thing for Walker III's fantasy stock because a split backfield is a nightmare for fantasy football.

Thankfully, Macdonald's words seem to suggest that Charbonnet will be more of a backup than a second back in a tandem.

Walker III has been a productive running back throughout his first two NFL season. He has exceeded 210 rushing attempts in each season, with an average yards per attempt of 4.0 or higher.

In 2023, Walker III shared 108 carries with Zach Charbonnet. It is exciting to consider what kind of production Walker III can achieve is he claws back some of those carries to his own workload.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has been dealing with an injury. When will he return to training camp practice?

The Seahawks dealt with a brief injury scare related to QB Geno Smith this week.

Smith was rushed off the practice field earlier this week after the first half hour of light practice. He was later seen wearing a practice jersey over sweats, as opposed to his actual training gear.

Smith ultimately missed two training camp practices and underwent testing on a pair of knee and hip injuries.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed on Friday that testing on both of Smith's injuries did not reveal anything significantly wrong. One source told Schefter that Smith “shouldn't miss any time.”

It is good that Geno Smith will not miss any regular season time. Now the question remains — when will he return to training camp practice?

Smith sat out of yesterday's training camp practice. However, NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported that Smith is expected to be back at practice early this coming week.

Here's hoping that Smith can recover from this setback and be ready to go at 100% come Week 1.