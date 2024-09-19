The Seattle Seahawks have opened the 2024 season going 2-0 with hard fought wins against the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had a monster day in the opener, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s home opener against the Broncos. Unfortunately, Walker was forced from the game in the second half with an oblique injury, which caused him to miss practice and ultimately the team’s Week Two matchup against the Patriots.

After sitting out practice last week and missing the contest in New England, the latest report from NFL insider Adam Schefter does not bode well for Walker’s Week Three availability. The third-year pro did not practice again on Wednesday due to the oblique strain, per Schefter on X.

The DNP is a bad sign for Walker and the Seahawks who look to start the season 3-0 as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Without Walker in the backfield against the Patriots, the Seahawks leaned on Geno Smith and the passing game to get the win. And Smith delivered. The veteran signal caller went 33/44 for 327 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Seattle’s 23-20 overtime victory.

Kenneth Walker could miss the Seahawks’ Week Three game against the Dolphins

Smith was terrific overall but he destroyed New England blitzes in particular, completing 10 of 12 passes for 171 yards and a score when the Patriots brought pressure. DK Metcalf had a big day for Seattle with 10 receptions for 129 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba contributed 12 catches for 117 yards. If Walker is forced to miss more time, the Seahawks could end up taking to the air again against Miami.

Zach Charbonnet will get the start at running back if Walker sits in Week Three. Charbonnet is a capable backup but he was held mostly in check by New England, rushing 14 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. He added five receptions for 31 additional yards.

The Dolphins allowed a monster fantasy effort by James Cook in their Week Two matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Cook had 95 total yards and three touchdowns in the Bills 31-10 win over Miami. Cook became the first Bills player with three first-half touchdowns in 32 years. The Seahawks would like to run the ball more often this week as the Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who was placed on the IR due to a concussion sustained against the Bills in Week Two.

Last season Walker missed two games. He finished 2023 with 905 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 219 carries and added 29 receptions for 259 receiving yards and a score. Charbonnet carried the ball 108 times for 462 yards and one touchdown with 33 catches for 209 receiving yards in 2023.