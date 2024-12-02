The Seattle Seahawks were in trouble early on their Sunday date with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Jets zoomed to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and Seattle only scored their first points in the second period.

However, Geno Smith and company took care of business the rest of the way, as they finished the contest with a successful 26-21 comeback victory over Aaron Rodgers and the reeling Jets.

The tide appeared to turn in Seattle's favor when hulking defensive end Leonard Williams intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass in the red zone and returned the ball for an incredible 92-yard touchdown score. Seattle also held the Jets scoreless in the entire second half while scoring 10 points in the final two quarters.

Of course, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was left ecstatic by the game's result despite the anxious events in the first half.

“Man, what a crazy game,” Macdonald told reporters in the postgame press conference following Seattle's thrilling win against the Jets (via Brady Henderson of ESPN).

“I think that like first time ever that ever happened to me I felt like the whole series of events in the first half but our guys are resilient and we didn't we didn't bad and I would state you know state the course and have some crazy you know sequences events that just happened and but you know you gotta stick to the plan you gotta stay together and our guys did that and then to be able to close it out was awesome for us.”

The Seahawks complete a thrilling comeback win against the Jets

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passed for 206 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions against the Jets while running back Zach Charbonnet put the Seahawks in front for the first time — and for good — with an eight-yard rushing score with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

New York still had plenty of time to try and work out a scoring drive after Charbonnet's touchdown but the Jets ended up turning the ball over on downs, as the Seahawks' defense stood its ground to deny the Rodgers-led attack a chance to find the end zone.

With the win over the Jets, the Seahawks managed to improve their record to 7-5 and stay on top of the NFC West division. Seattle is also now on a three-game win streak. Coming up next for Macdonald's team is a meeting with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.