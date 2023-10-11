Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said to the media Wednesday that defensive back Jamal Adams is out of concussion protocol according to The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

For Jamal Adams, this has to be good news as his return after a year's absence last Monday night against the New York Giants was spoiled as he took a knee to the helmet by quarterback Daniel Jones. He wouldn't return to the game after playing nine snaps as he was ruled out with a concussion and has been in protocol ever since.

The Seahawk was also in the news due to the aftermath of the notable play where he was seen yelling at the independent concussion doctor. There's no doubt Adams was frustrated at the doctor, especially since he was eager to play after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the first game of the 2022 season.

Here’s Jamal Adams reacting to the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/ygzJ8dtWhH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Adams apologized to the doctor

He later apologized on social media and said that he appreciates the patience the doctor had on the sidelines of the game.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way,” Adams said. “Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment.”

Pete Carroll spoke to the media earlier in the week about the situation and said people should cut Adams some slack after the incident according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“Yeah, he got hit in the head and whatever happened under the pressure of the game. He had a concussion. He had a legit concussion and all, so I think we’ve got to give him a little slack there,” Carroll said. “I know he apologized for stuff that I don’t even know that he remembers what he said because he was knocked pretty good. But he’s come back out of it, and I think he’s done the very classy thing in how he’s handled it from that point.”

After the announcement from Carroll, clearing protocols this early in the week usually puts you on a path to play the following game which Adams will try to do as the Seahawks face the Cincinnati Bengals.