The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing DT Quinton Jefferson after their Dre’Mont Jones addition, per Adam Schefter. Jefferson, 29, recorded 5.5 sacks during the 2022 campaign. He’s a talented veteran who shoulder garner interest in NFL Free Agency.

Jefferson broke into the NFL with the Seahawks during the 2016 season. However, he appeared in only three games. After playing in just six games in 2017, Jefferson received his first full campaign in 2018, playing in 16 games and starting 12 for Seattle. He’s since played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills before returning to the Seahawks in 2022, where he recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks.

Dre’Mont Jones, on the other hand, has been in the NFL since 2019. He’s emerged as a reliable defensive option, playing all four of his NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos up to this point. Jones has recored 5.5 sacks or more three times and 6.5 sacks or more twice. He will benefit this Seahawks’ defense without question.

Jones expressed his excitement to join Seattle on Twitter.

“I’m a mf Hawk Let’s Go!!” He wrote on Twitter.

The Seahawks will be an interesting team to follow in 2023. Their expectations were uncertain heading into 2022 after trading Russell Wilson. However, they performed well and snuck into the playoffs with Geno Smith leading the charge. With Smith back in the mix heading in 2023, the Seahawks may be in line for a deep postseason run.

With that being said, the Seahawks’ defense will be pivotal to their success. Losing a player like Jefferson is far from ideal, but the acquisition of Jones will help matters.