ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks will battle the Los Angeles Chargers in some preseason action on Saturday at Sofi Stadium. We're in Southern California, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Seahawks-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Seahawks will look different this season, as Pete Carroll is gone and Mike Macdonald is in. Ultimately, everyone will see what he does for the first time during the preseason opener. The Hawks did not make many changes in the offseason. However, they added linebacker Tyrel Dodson, guard Laken Tomlinson, and tight end Pharoh Brown. We may see some of these players get some reps in the preseason opener.

New head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing penalties from the NCAA for allegedly engaging in unethical conduct while he was the head coach of Michigan. Regardless, he hopes to make an impact as he takes over a Chargers team that was in total disarray last season. Running back Gus Edwards is the biggest addition. Also, the Chargers added running back JK Dobbins and tight end Will Dissly. But they also lost wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end Gerald Everett.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks-Chargers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -3 (-115)

Moneyline: -165

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-105)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 34.5 (-110)

Under: 34.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Chargers Preseason

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks will see what they have on the roster and what depth they can build to bring themselves back to respectability. It all starts with Geno Smith, who recently returned to practice after an injury scare. If he does not play, there will be a lot of eyes on his backups.

Sam Howell was the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders and has the biggest chance to snag the backup job. However, he will face some competition from PJ Walker. Both will likely play a lot on Saturday.

Zach Charbonnet has not yet emerged as the superior playmaker the Seahawks believed he would be. Therefore, this season brings a new chance for him to firmly establish himself. Kenny McIntosh and George Holani will also get some chances in this one.

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett firmly established as the top ball catchers, there is a curiosity among those who can fill in as depth pieces. Therefore, we will see who emerges in the battle between Jake Bobo, Dee Eskridge, Cody White, or Laviska Shenault Jr. Brown will also gets a chance to flourish as the backup tight end.

The defense has been a liability over the past few years. Thus, it is essential for the Hawks to build some depth. Defensive end Byron Murphy II will look to make a statement on the interior of the defensive line. However, the biggest eyes will be on the secondary. Free safety Cody Bryant, cornerback Michael Jackson, and strong safety K'Von Wallace will all get a chance to cement themselves.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can move the chains efficiently and then produce some early scoring. Then, they need to defend the run.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Justin Herbert recently suffered an injury, and the Chargers might hold him out for the entirety of the preseason. Therefore, there will be a lot of focus on who emerges as the backup quarterback.

The competition will be between Easton Stick, Max Duggan, Casey Bouman, and UFL signing Max Perez. Ultimately, one of these guys must emerge as the top backup in the event that Herbert cannot return.

With Edwards established as the main running back, we will see some action from Dobbins, Kimani Vidal, and Isaiah Spiller. Meanwhile, wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and Brendon Rice will be the ball catchers in this preseason opener. Tight ends Hayden Hurst and Donald Parham Jr. may split some reps.

There will be a lot of eyes on the defensive backups, especially considering the Chargers' injury history. Thus, all eyes will be on Tuli Tuipulotu and Andrew Farmer II, both of whom will serve as Joey Bosa's backup. Bud Dupree, Chris Rumph II, and Ty Shelby will also have eyes on them, as they all will fight to back up Khalil Mack.

The Chargers will cover the spread if the backup quarterbacks can move the chains and utilize the clock. Then, they need to stop the Hawks from running the ball.

Final Seahawks-Chargers Prediction & Pick

If you have followed Harbaugh at all in his NFL career, he rarely plays the starters during the preseason. Ultimately, this means we will see what the backups can do. Because of this, we can give a slight edge to the Hawks, who will have more players who are hungry to earn a roster spot and show the world why they deserve to be in the NFL. The Hawks will win this game and cover the spread on the road un Southern California.

Final Seahawks-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks -3 (-110)