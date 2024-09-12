ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It's an interconference showdown, and we'll share our NFL odds series and make a Seahawks-Patriots prediction and pick.

The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 26-20 in their opening weekend. They trailed 13-9 at halftime. Then, a second-half surge helped propel Seattle to victory.

Geno Smith was decent, going 18 for 25 with 171 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing four times for 30 yards and a score. Kenneth Walker suffered an injury but ran 20 times for 103 yards for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett led receivers with six receptions for 77 yards. DK Metcalf was quiet, with just three receptions for 29 yards.

The Seahawks finished with 19 first downs and 4 for 12 on third downs while also holding Denver to 5 for 18 on third downs. Also, Seattle had 304 total yards. The Hawks were a little sloppy, turning the ball over twice and allowing two sacks. But the defense forced three turnovers and registered two sacks.

The Patriots defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 last weekend. They led 10-0 at halftime. Then, they held on and won a relatively tame game. Jacoby Brissett went 15 for 24 with 121 yards passing. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed 25 times for 120 yards for one touchdown. Also, Austin Hooper had two catches for 31 yards. Keon White was exceptional on defense, yielding three solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Pats finished with 17 first downs, 6 for 15 on third downs, and 290 total yards. New England ran the ball 39 times. The Patriots allowed one sack, while the defense forced two turnovers and registered three sacks.

The Hawks lead the head-to-head series 10-9. But the Hawks defeated the Patriots 35-30 in their last encounter on September 20, 2020.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Patriots Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

New England Patriots: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Patriots

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Many don't expect the Seahawks to be one of the best teams in the league. However, they came out and snagged a week in Week 1. But the Hawks will need Smith to come out and do more.

Smith was efficient at times and deplorable at others. Ultimately, he must avoid the defensive pressure and find his open receivers. The Hawks may need other running backs to step up if Walker cannot go. This can make things difficult for the Hawks, who may need to do more with their receivers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a decent rookie season. But he often struggled. Sadly, it continued as he did little to nothing in the opening weekend. The Seahawks need him to do more. Likewise, Metcalf must perform like the star we are accustomed to seeing.

The defense had some issues last weekend. Eventually, they managed to get things right and stymied the Broncos. The Patriots will not offer a significant test. Regardless, the Hawks may still need to stop the run.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and set up short fields for Smith. Then, they need to pressure the quarterback and force them into 3rd and long situations.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Patriots pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Week 1 and will look to start the season 2-0. Overall, their offense struggled, but the defense was solid.

Brissett might need to do more against the Hawks, especially if the offense can do more. Yet, he would do even better if Stevenson continued to rumble and run down the field. New England receivers must do more. Overall, this offense must avoid turning the football ever.

The defense must continue to pressure the Patriots. Additionally, they must prevent Lockett and Metcalf from stretching their legs and escaping the coverage. Defenders must get past the offensive line and apply the pressure on Smith.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can establish a running game early and then set up short-field chances. Then, they need the defense to make critical plays and not allow the Seahawks to establish a rapport.

Final Seahawks-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks are an average team who might not do more. Yet, the Patriots are much worse. Their performance in Cincinnati will prove to be an aberration. We could see this being a low-scoring game as both offenses struggle to put points across the board. The Seahawks will find a way to get some yards and set themselves up for field goals. However, the Patriots will not be able to match it in the end. But they will find a way to cover the spread at home.

Final Seahawks-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots +3.5 (-110)