The SEC hasn't had a strong start to the 2023 college football season, with several preseason favorites struggling in their first several games.

Meanwhile, teams like Florida and Missouri made statements with signature wins in Week 3, and they're climbing the conference ladder.

Here are the SEC football Week 4 power rankings.

14. Vanderbilt

The Commodores dropped their second straight game with a brutal 40-37 loss to UNLV. Vanderbilt led 17-0, surrendered 30 straight points, then rallied before losing on a field goal with five seconds left in the game. What previously looked like a favorable start to the SEC schedule gets much tougher with Kentucky, Missouri, and Florida up next.

13. Mississippi State

While the Bulldogs had confidence after the wild overtime win over Arizona in Week 2, the LSU game was another story. Mississippi State wasn't even competitive, as the Tigers posted a 41-14 win in Starkville. Will Rogers had a career-low mark in passing yards (103) for the third straight week, which isn't what fans anticipated in Kevin Barbay's new-look offense.

12. Arkansas

Razorback fans are not happy with head coach Sam Pittman after a disappointing finish in the 38-31 loss to BYU. Arkansas had four penalties on the potential game-tying drive, including a penalty on the final play of the game. Rocket Sanders is still sidelined with an injury, and now the Hogs enter the toughest part of their schedule: at LSU, vs. Texas A&M (neutral site), at Ole Miss, and at Alabama. Not ideal.

11. Auburn

Do we know what to make of Auburn just yet? The Tigers are 3-0 to start the Hugh Freeze era, but those wins have come against UMass, Cal (who trailed 17-0 to Idaho in Week 3 before rallying for the win), and Samford. We'll know exactly where the Tigers stand after their Saturday trip to College Station to play Texas A&M.

10. South Carolina

There are no moral victories in SEC football, but the Gamecocks have a lot to build off with the way they played at Georgia. Unfortunately, they lost star wide receiver Juice Wells to a foot injury, and his status is unknown ahead of the matchup with Mississippi State.

9. Tennessee

The Vols drop several spots after the lackluster performance at Florida. One of the strengths of Josh Heupel's team had been the defensive line, yet the Gators managed to rush for 183 yards. Meanwhile, the offensive line was also an issue, and fans weren't thrilled about Joe Milton's play, either. Tennessee will need to find answers entering a three-game stretch in Knoxville.

8. Florida

Everyone was ready to write Billy Napier and his team off after the season-opening loss at Utah. Fast forward a few weeks, and the Gators are a top-25 team. Napier and company deserve a lot of credit for their game plan against the Vols, as they took advantage of early opportunities and turned it into a potential program-changing win.

7. Kentucky

Like Auburn, the Wildcats have beaten three teams they should beat: Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, and Akron. The offense has yet to fully click, but perhaps that was to be expected with a new starting quarterback in Devin Leary and running back in Ray Davis. However, Kentucky does not lack talent on either side of the ball, and Mark Stoops' group enters SEC play with a winnable game at Vanderbilt.

6. Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz needed that. Missouri fans have been asking for a reason to believe the program is headed in the right direction, and they got it with the Tigers' thrilling win against top-15 Kansas State. The defense has been the theme this season, but it was Brady Cook and the offense that stepped up to deliver a great performance. With Memphis and Vanderbilt next on the schedule, could the Tigers be 5-0 when they host LSU on Oct. 7?

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide's quarterback situation is a mess. Nick Saban turned to Tyler Buchner against South Florida, but the Notre Dame transfer went just 5-of-14 for 34 yards. Then Saban brought in Ty Simpson, who went 5-of-9 for 73 yards. Alabama, a five-touchdown favorite, struggled to a 17-3 win in the process. Unless the quarterback play (and offensive line) is better, it's hard to be confident about the Tide's ability to win the SEC West or reach the College Football Playoff.

4. Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher's squad bounced back from the Miami loss with a 47-3 drubbing of UL Monroe. Connor Weigman and the offense have a chance to be special, and their defensive issues are fixable. The Aggies' first SEC opponent is Auburn on Saturday, which provides an opportunity to prove that they're a legit SEC West title contender.

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels have been dealing with injuries, but they're still 3-0 with a couple of solid wins over Tulane and Georgia Tech. The biggest storyline has been the play of quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was in a quarterback competition with Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders in the preseason. Not anymore. Dart has a 66.2 percent completion percentage and seven touchdowns with only one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the victory against the Yellow Jackets.

2. LSU

Jayden Daniels and company quieted the critics with a dominant 41-14 win at Mississippi State. Malik Nabers notched one of the most ridiculous stat lines you'll see, as he had 13 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. LSU is as talented as anyone, and they can keep the momentum going with a favorable matchup with Arkansas in Week 4.

1. Georgia

Despite not playing their best in a comeback win against South Carolina, the Bulldogs still have not lost a football game since Dec. 4, 2021. Sure, there is plenty of room for improvement in several key areas, and that's essential to winning another title. But until someone beats them, they're the No. 1 team in both the SEC and college football.