Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about a rumor that spread about her having an affair with John F. Kennedy's grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg. A fan account posted screenshots of tabloids writing about the rumor that the singer dated Schlossberg from 2020 to 2021.
Gomez responded to the fan account “Never met this human sorry,” she wrote to the @feelingsforsel fan account.
They responded: “@selenagomez these rumours are CRAZY well either way Love you gurl.”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Relationship Now
While the rumor has been laid to rest, Gomez has been dating producer Benny Blanco for a couple of months now and their relationship has progressed.
“It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments,” an insider told People, adding, “They are so in love.”
Gomez told fans that she was in a relationship with Blanco in December. When she told fans some were reluctant to her announcement and the actress quickly went into defend her relationship.
“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest,” she fired back at a fan in the comments of Pop Crave's X post. “If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”
Selena Gomez defends relationship with Benny Blanco:
“Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me … he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts” pic.twitter.com/7CsJoL6Qck
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023
A source revealed that the two had been dating for six months prior to the announcement.
“Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”
“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told the publication. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”
“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”
The two have since been seen on several dates in Los Angeles including a Lakers game and then the two made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes where she was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building.