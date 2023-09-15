Selena Gomez tentatively settled a lawsuit filed against a mobile game maker called Clothes Forever — Styling Game, alleging the unauthorized use of her likeness.

The terms of the settlement filed in a Los Angeles superior court remain undisclosed since it's pending the judge's approval. Now, this resolution comes as both parties seek to avoid a scheduled October trial date.

Selena Gomez's lawsuit battle dates back to April 2020 when she sued the creators of the mobile game seeking damages of up to $10 million.

In the lawsuit, Gomez contended that they unlawfully appropriated her image and likeness for their games.

The lawsuit specifically pointed out that the game prominently featured an image closely resembling Gomez. One is reminiscent of her appearance on the cover of Flare magazine.

This unauthorized use of her likeness, the suit argued, misleadingly implied her endorsement of the game. And, it aimed to attract consumers.

Selena Gomez's lawsuit attorney, Alex Weingarten, had previously commented on the matter.

“Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

In addition to Gomez, the lawsuit asserted that “Clothes Forever” also used the likenesses of other prominent celebrities. This includes Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian.

At present, “Clothes Forever – Styling Game,” developed by Chinese game publisher Guangzhou Fiedong Software Technology, is no longer available on the Apple App Store. The tentative settlement paves the way for both parties to put an end to this legal dispute, pending final approval from the court.