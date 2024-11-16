ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes return from a road trip as they host the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game sitting at 8-7-1 on the year but have won just two of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. Both teams would score a goal in each of the first two periods. The Senators would take a two-goal lead in the third period, but the Flyers tied the game up in the period. In overtime, Matvei Michkov would score with 55 seconds left in overtime to give the Flyers the win.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 11-4-0 this year. After winning eight games straight they have won just two of their last three games. Last time out, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. The game was tied at one going into the third period, but Utah would score three times in the first 7:30 of the third period to take the 4-1 victory.

Here are the Senators-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Hurricanes Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline: +150

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Senators vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators are returning their top line from last year. Tim Stutzle leads the top line. Stutzle was second on the team while leading the team in assists. Stutzle had 18 goals and 52 assists last year, for a total of 70 points. He has seven goals and 14 assists on the year already. He is joined on the top line by Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux. Batherson comes into the game with seven goals and nine assists on the year, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Finally, Claude Giroux has five goals and seven assists this year, with a goal and three assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk leads the second line with Josh Norris. Tkachuk has nine goals and ten assists this year, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Norris has seven goals and five assists this year, with two goals and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the most productive players is Jake Sanderson from the blue line. He has a goal and nine assists this year.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. Ullmark is just 4-4-1 on the year with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Last time out, Ullmark stopped just 14 of 19 shots, taking the overtime loss. He has been hit-and-miss as of late. In his last five starts, he has three games allowing two or fewer goals, but two starts allowing five goals.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with three goals and 11 assists on the year, including five assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has five goals and nine assists this year with three goals and three assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has nine goals and an assist on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the second line. He has nine goals and 16 assists on the year, including four goals and six assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has two goals and eight assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with four goals and six assists. Further, three of the goals and three of the assists have come on the power play this year.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 8-2-0 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He has missed some time with an injury as of late but should be back for this one. Last time out, he stopped 15 of 18 shots before leaving the game. Still, he has been above .900 in save percentage in three of his last five games, going 4-1 in the process.

Final Senators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Carolina Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. The Hurricanes have been scoring great this year, scoring four goals per game this year. They are also seventh in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing just 2.67 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Senators are allowing 3.06 goals per game, and scoring just 3.44. Take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Senators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-182)