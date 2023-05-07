Atalanta and Juventus meet in the Prem! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Atalanta-Juventus prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Atalanta is in the top six of Serie A right now, which gives them a chance to join the UEFA Europa Conference League next season. La Dea has been unbeaten in the last four, which included a run of three wins over Roma (3-1), Torino (1-2), and Spezia (3-2).

Juventus wants to retain its possession in fourth place in Italy’s top flight to qualify for a Champions League spot next campaign. After a four-game winless run, Juve has been unbeaten in the last two matches. The Bianconeri recently won 2-1 against Lecce.

Here are the Atalanta-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Atalanta-Juventus Odds

Atalanta BC: +135

Juventus FC: +200

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +104

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Juventus

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, Onefootball, Bet365

Time: 6:30 AM ET / 3:30 AM PT

Why Atalanta Can Beat Juventus

Atalanta is in sixth place in the league table at the moment, regaining momentum after some struggles in the past weeks. With five more games to play, Atalanta has a chance to exceed its 59 earned points and eighth-place finish from last season.

The home side edged Spezia to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. Marten De Roon equalized Emmanuel Gyasi’s effort in the first half. In the second half, La Dea got two goals within the first nine minutes thanks to efforts from Davide Zappacosta and Luis Muriel. Berat Djimsiti also got an assist in that match. The Black and Blues now have captured five wins in the last seven games and will look to build on that momentum as they host Juve in the Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta was very good in the last few seasons and even finished third on three occasions. This game is coming at the right moment since they are on a three-game winning streak. Atalanta will need all the points it can get in the succeeding five games, as second-placed Lazio only has a six-point buffer over them. Atalanta will try to improve its 8-3-5 record at home, where they have managed to put in 30 goals while surrendering 21.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be playing this one with several players potentially missing out. The team’s top scorer, Ademola Lookman, is questionable with a hamstring injury. He already missed the last four games, but Atalanta scored nine goals without him. Rasmus Winther Hojlund, Caleb Okoli, and Marco Sportiello are also doubtful in this match. Confirmed absentees for Atalanta are Matteo Rugeri, Hans Hateboer, and Lukas Vorlicky.

Teun Koopmeiners is looking to add to his seven-goal tally. Jeremie Broga is also trying to get one more to his tally of five assists. Zappacosta and Mario Pasalic have five goal involvements for the club.

Why Juventus Can Beat Atalanta

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form this season. With the scudetto now claimed by Napoli, Juventus will need three points to get to second place, overtaking Lazio and Inter Milan.

Juventus have been impressive under Massimiliano Allegri and have a point to prove going into this game. The Bianconeri edged Lecce to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game. Leandro Paredes and Dusan Vlahovic scored for the Zebras, which were enough to dispel Assan Cessay’s effort from the penalty spot. Paredes and Bremer, however, earned yellow cards in the second half of the game.

The Bianconeri have a good squad at their disposal and will look to cement their place in the top four this weekend. After a dominant nine seasons when they won nine Scudettos, the last two season was not as successful when they finished fourth. This time, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) ruled that Jvue’s punishment must be reevaluated and the 15-point penalty suspended, at least for now. So, their primary goal this season in Serie A is only to finish in the top four. They currently have the sixth-best road record with 24 points,

Juventus are playing much better at home in Serie A. They have the best home record with 39 points, while they hold only the sixth-best road record with 24 points. This match will test Juve’s 7-3-6 road record, where they have equally scored and surrendered 14 goals.

The club announced that Mattia De Sciglio suffered an ACL injury in the last game and will undergo surgery in the next few days. Three more players will miss the Atalanta game: Kaio Jorge and Adrien Rabiot due to injuries, while Mohamed Ihattaren is out due to personal reasons. Ihattaren still has not played any matches for Juventus since he came back from Ajax during the winter.

With De Sciglio’s absence, Juan Cuadrado will most likely start on the right flank. Vlahovic will be looking to add to his nine-goal tally as he leads the line with Angel Di Maria. Kostic leads the team with eight assists. Di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik each have eight goal contributions.

Final Atalanta-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Atalanta will try to maintain their momentum in their home court. However, Juventus has no reason to slow down as the season ends. Back La Vecchia Signorato take this game away from La Dea.

Final Atalanta-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+200), Over 2.5 goals (+104)