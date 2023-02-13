This year’s WrestleMania is shaping up to go down as one of the most memorable events in history. With this being Triple H’s first WrestleMania as the head of creative, he will make sure this will be an event that fans will be talking about for a long time.

The match set to headline WrestleMania this year is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at last year’s WrestleMania, this has been the match fans have been waiting for. Since day one, Rhodes has been talking about winning the WWE Championship in honor of his father. Rhodes came back to WWE to win the championship his father never did. As we get closer to WrestleMania, the odds of Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns are looking better and better.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes could go down as one of the most incredible WrestleMania main events in history. Between the story going into the event and the match itself, nobody will want to miss this match. Everybody is looking forward to this match, except for one man. Seth Rollins feels slighted that he isn’t the one facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

“I don’t know the answer to that question, man (if Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns). It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased, I think. I want that match, I want that spot, I want that title, and to not have it, there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it, so it’s difficult for me to analyze,” said Seth Rollins.

Despite being left out of the main event of WrestleMania, Rollins understands the significance of this match and believes it will be an incredible main event.

“I will say you’re looking at two — a rock and a hard place, you know? You’ve got Roman Reigns, who’s on an incredible run, but you’ve got Cody Rhodes, who’s riding a lot of momentum,” explained Seth Rollins. “It’s gonna be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it, so that is what it is,” he added.

It is understandable why Seth Rollins is upset he isn’t the one who will be facing Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. As we all know, Rollins is the only man Roman Reigns can’t defeat. Ever since Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and broke up the Shield, Rollins has had Roman Reigns’ number. As much as Reigns tries to, he can’t escape Rollins.

If Seth Rollins were to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, it would be just as good as Reigns vs. Rhodes. This is no jab to Cody, but we all know Reigns and Rollins’ history and chemistry. Every time they step in the ring, they put on a spectacular match. The history between them is so deep that fans will never get sick of them facing off against each other. They could have 50 matches together throughout their careers, and each match would be just as interesting as the last.

Another reason Rollins may be upset he isn’t in the main event of WrestleMania is that he is the workhorse of WWE. Day in and day out, he proves he is one of, if not the best, performers in professional wrestling. He is as reliable as they come and can put on a five-star match with just about anybody. Rollins has lost the last three WrestleMania matches he’s competed in. Despite being one of the best superstars WWE has to offer, Rollins has used his stardom to put over talent while sacrificing his legacy. He still remains near the top of the food chain in WWE despite losing three straight WrestleMania matches and not holding a world championship in years. That speaks volumes about how talented he is. Rollins can eat losses but never comes out of the match looking worse than before.

Seth Rollins deserves to main event another WrestleMania. He is a generational talent who should be main eventing WrestleMania just as often as Roman Reigns does. After this year’s WrestleMania, Rollins should get a world championship run and return to being the company’s top guy. Maybe Seth Rollins will headline the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania next year.

