We're less than one month away from the release of NBA 2K24. Not only are we getting more information on the game soon, but the dev team has been releasing player ratings since last week. Today, they announced the ratings of four more players, including Oklahoma City Thunder's very own Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (also known as SGA). He enters NBA 2K24 with a 93 overall rating, placing him just outside the top 10 players.

For reference, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker remains one point higher than SGA with an overall of 94. This information is already receiving mixed reactions from fans.

Alexander was drafted 11th overall in the 2018 draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who traded him to the L.A. Clippers shortly after. He did alright his first year, but his career started to take off after joining OKC in 2019. His 2022-2023 season was the best he's had so far, earning career highs in points per game (31.4) and his first All-Star nod. Unfortunately, The Oklahoma City Thunder were unable to qualify for the playoffs.

Still, that didn't stop Alexander from finishing in fifth-place for MVP voting. But how do fans feel about his rating? Are they satisfied, or should we expect a war on the internet?

Fans React To Oklahoma City Thunder Star Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's NBA 2K Rating

The general reaction to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's rating is mixed, with some in favor, and others left scratching their heads. Some fans believe his rating was too high, which they considered unfair if you take into account both Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell's ratings:

But an 88 for the 2nd best player of a championship team. What is this? — Excellent Servant (@xcellentservant) August 10, 2023

To be fair, Murray had a relatively normal season and didn't heat up until the playoffs. That being said, he did help Jokic and the Nuggets secure their first ever NBA Championship, so surely that must mean something.

The Donovan Mitchell argument, on the other hand, holds a bit more water. Mitchell is a four-time consecutive NBA All-Star who dropped 71 points in one game last season, before helping the Cavs actually reach the playoffs. He enters NBA 2k24 with a 92 overall. This may lead to some hotly contested debates about who is better.

He not better than Mitchell smh — 𝐆𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐘✎ツ (@YoungPiccasso) August 10, 2023

In fact, both players rated lower than SGA made the playoffs last year, while Alexander did not. But the NBA is a team sport. You can't just have one amazing player and expect them to do everything on the court.

I would understand this if OKC had made a deep playoff run……….. — Two HEADS, One TABLE☝🏾☝🏽 (@TwoHeadsPodcast) August 10, 2023

But despite what some fans say, many others supported SGA's rating, with people even saying he deserved an even higher number.

People saying overrated like he wasn’t one of the 5 best players in the league last year Man gets 1 1st team All-NBA and you’re gonna push Shai into his villain arc 🥱 — ThunderChets (@ThunderChats) August 10, 2023

Others believe his 93 overall is well deserved, especially since the future is bright for the young PG/SG.

Nah this is deserved forsure — TDUBARIQ | TTHUG (@tdubariq813) August 11, 2023

The Oklahoma City Thunder still have plenty of work to do, but they have a core player to build around, and opportunities to get back into the playoffs. Of course, it's not going to be easy, but having young talent like SGA puts them in a better spot than several other teams already. Perhaps they can make a strong playoff run this season, if all goes well.

NBA 2K24 Release Date – More Content Coming Soon

NBA 2K24 launches this September for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The developers recently tweeted a content reveal road map which includes several big reveals over the next few weeks. Some of the new additions to the game include a streamlined MyCAREER mode, and a brand new Mamba Moments mode.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.