The NBA 2K24 team are revealing player ratings as we approach closer to the game's release. Recently they just announced the top players in the game, but have since shared more player overalls. This time they released the rating for Cleveland Cavaliers' Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell. He enters NBA 2K24 with a 92 overall rating.

Mitchell is coming off another spectacular season, his first with the Cavaliers. He recorded a career high (and franchise high) 71 points against the Chicago Bulls back in January. He scored the most points in a single NBA game since Kobe Bryant's memorable 81-point domination in 2006.

Mitchell has not yet responded, but his fans were certainly vocal on social media.

Fans React To Donovan Mitchell's 92 NBA 2K Rating

Mitchell is without a doubt one of the best players in the league, deserving of at least a 92 rating. However, some fans did not take the reveal all that well. In fact, many couldn't help but mention Phoenix Suns' SG Devin Booker getting a higher rating than Mitchell.

Mitchell > Booker and it’s not close. Stop rewarding players with higher rankings cause they’re on popular teams. Been an issue for way too long. — •RvW (@ravenwizardd) August 10, 2023

To Booker's defense, his Suns team was the only squad to beat the Denver Nuggets more than once in the NBA playoffs. We're not sure if Mitchell's Cavaliers would've been able to do the same. And while Booker didn't receive an All-Star game honor in 2023, he still represents a potentially bright future in Phoenix.

But that didn't stop fans from continuing the debate.

2 lower than book is crazy — 𝘉𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘯 (@PrimeKAI_) August 10, 2023

Some even had to mention Jimmy Butler and Victor Wembanyama receiving such high ratings, while Mitchell received a rather “pedestrian” one considering his 2022-2023 performance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yea but butler a 95 and wemby an 84 stop these fraud ratings — Perqdropemoff (@perqdropemoff) August 10, 2023

Many came to Mitchell's support, pointing out some of the milestones he accomplished in his first year with a new team.

94 at least, bro dropped 71 — Quan 🔋 (@scoutmasterq) August 10, 2023

Lastly, some fans seem more concerned with the player's likeness and image, which doesn't capture Mitchell's muscular tone.

wassup with the muscle definition???!!! y’all forgot about it???? — Monterio Warren (@MoneyMonty912) August 10, 2023

Mitchell is more likely concerned with helping his team win a championship and secure a highly-lucrative, long-term deal with any competitive team. An NBA 2K rating likely doesn't mean much to him, if he even plays the game at all. But for every professional athlete that doesn't mind, there are thousands of fans who will wage internet wars over numbers.

We'll see if Mitchell's performance in 2023 merits a raise in his rating. The Cavaliers look to go past the First Round in the playoffs this year, with hopes of maybe bringing a trophy back to Cleveland.

NBA 2K24 Release Date, Content Reveal Schedule

NBA 2K24 releases September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For PC users, note that this version remains last-gen, unfortunately.

The NBA 2K24 content reveal road map includes a gameplay reveal, which begins next week. Fans will be able to see the streamlined MyCAREER mode, as well as the brand new Mamba Moments mode.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.