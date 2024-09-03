At least Simu Liu is a fan of his Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and gave it a positive review in honor of its third anniversary.

On X (formerly Twitter), @MarvelMultive celebrated the third anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi. They asked for everyone's reviews of it. Liu quote-posted with his 8.5-star review.

“8.5/10,” Liu responded. “Decent movie but lead actor is a little too full of himself.”

This is obviously done in jest by Liu. While he is surely confident in his movie, it is unlikely that he finds himself “too full of himself.” Marvel fans are still awaiting the announcement of a sequel.

Who is Simu Liu?

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is most associated with his Marvel role. He first gained notoriety for his roles in Blood and Water. Liu had a recurring role in Taken Season 1 and starred in Kim's Convenience from 2016-21.

After over a half-decade away from the big screen, Liu had his breakout in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This was his first major role in a movie after being an extra in Pacific Rim and a Male Nurse in Antisocial 2.

Since then, Liu has starred in One True Loves, Simulant, and Barbie. He played Rival Ken to Ryan Gosling's Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. He also starred in Arthur the King alongside Mark Wahlberg.

His most recent movie, Jackpot!, reunited Liu with his Shang-Chi co-star Awkwafina. John Cena also starred in it. Paul Feig, best known for directing Bridesmaids, helmed the project.

Coming up, Liu is bound to reprise his role as Shang-Chi. Whether it is first in a sequel movie or an Avengers team-up remains to be seen.

Did Shang-Chi get positive reviews?

Shang-Chi came out on September 3, 2021. It served as the origin story for the title character as he takes on his father. His father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), is the leader of the Ten Rings organization, leaving Shang-Chi to team with his sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang).

The movie grossed $432 million during its theatrical run. While not a hit as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), it made more than the other 2021 MCU releases, Black Widow ($379 million) and Eternals ($402 million).

Moreover, Shang-Chi was a hit with critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 91% score from critics. Its audience score (now retitled the Popcornmeter) is even higher at 98%.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi based on a script he co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Cretton is best known for directing collaborations with Brie Larson, such as Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Larson also appears in Shang Chi's post-credits scene.

After the success of Shang-Chi, Cretton was bound for a bigger role with Marvel. At one point, he was bound to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, he stepped down and is still developing a Wonder Man series. The Russo brothers instead stepped in to helm the fifth Avengers movie. Hopefully, Cretton will be the one to helm the eventual Shang-Chi 2.