Zachary Levi, star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, recently went after moviegoers choosing to watch the “garbage” that Hollywood is putting out.

Speaking at Chicago Fan Expo this past Saturday (via Entertainment Weekly), Levi said, “I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't.”

“How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, ‘This is what I get?'” he continued. “They know that once that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot.”

These were certainly interesting comments coming from the Shazam! star. The first Shazam! film was a hit with critics — currently holding a 90% score from critics — while the sequel was not (its critics score stands at a 49% at this time).

Zachary Levi first gained notoriety with his leading role in Chuck. On the film side, he starred in Tangled as the voice of Flynn Rider. He also had appearances in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel and Thor: Ragnarok before getting his big break in Shazam!. After that role, he would star in the likes of Amemrican Underdog as Kurt Warner, The Mauritanian, and Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.