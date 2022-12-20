By Dante Turo · 3 min read

Many names come to mind when you think of the most underrated wrestler today, whether it’s in the WWE or other promotions. Wrestlers are viewed as underrated because they are talented in the ring but never win or get used properly. Some wrestlers get stuck in feuds that lead to nothing or never get a title shot that fans feel they deserve. The term “underrated” can be looked at in a few different ways.

When I think of underrated wrestlers who haven’t gotten the recognition they deserve, Sami Zayn comes off the top of my head. He started the year floating around the midcard scene and losing at Wrestlemania to Johnny Knoxville. Although his character and in-ring work were top-notch, he wasn’t rewarded for it until the Bloodline came around. And now, he’s in the middle of the run of his career and has been a highlight of 2022. Since being in the Bloodline, he’s been showcased as the main event star that he truly is. It took a while, but he’s finally getting his flowers.

When I think of underrated wrestlers who don’t get talked about enough, I think of Logan Paul. Yes, he’s only competed in three WWE matches in his career, but he’s put on three outstanding performances. I still think people underrate how good Paul is at wrestling. For only competing in three matches, one being for the Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, he has shown he has “it.” If Paul commits to wrestling full-time and with better character work, he can be a major star. I can’t wait to see what WWE has in store for Logan Paul in 2023.

When I think of the most underrated wrestler of 2022, I think of Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura doesn’t get the credit he deserves for being one of the WWE’s best wrestlers today. It’s a shame he hasn’t been involved in a relevant storyline since he faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in August. The last time he was on television, he lost to Santos Escobar on Smackdown in November and hasn’t been seen since.

The point is Shinsuke Nakamura needs to be showcased more. Whether a face or a heel, he makes his character work. The fans love singing along to his theme song when he’s a face, and the fans hate him when he’s low blowing his opponents as a heel. He’s not great on the mic, but his in-ring skills have always made up for it. If the WWE ever gave Nakamura a mouthpiece and allowed him to return to his NXT character, he’d easily be one of their top guys, although he should be already.

Nakamura can be used to elevate other stars or perhaps a championship. Whether it’s for a championship or not, he belongs on weekly television. It’s criminal that Nakamura hasn’t been used on television or included in a relevant storyline in months. Let’s hope 2023 will be a big year for Shinsuke Nakamura.

