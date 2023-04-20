Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

If you’ve played the Archon quests of Sumeru, you would’ve already met Nilou, a breathtaking dancer and Hydro sword-user from the capital. In Version 3.1, she first appeared in her own 5-star limited banner, and now in Version 3.6, players have another chance to pull for her in her first rerun. This Nilou Guide discusses her strengths, weaknesses, and whether she’s worth pulling for or not.

Nilou Guide: Why You Should Pull for Nilou

Nilou fills a niche in that she explicitly buffs a certain Elemental Reaction – something that not many Genshin Impact characters do. Due to her buffs to the Bloom reaction, she is frequently used in Bloom parties composed solely of Hydro and Dendro characters.

Apart from being a Bloom enabler, Nilou’s two-hit burst also lets her act as a potent burst DPS, especially for many teams who rely on burst rotations like swap comps.

You can read more about Nilou’s Skills, Talents, as well as her Constellations and Materials here.

Here are a couple more reasons why Nilou is worth pulling for:

You like Nilou’s design, character and/or gameplay. You have Nahida or Alhaitham and want to make the best use of Bloom reactions. You intend to build or are building a Bloom team for Abyss- or event-related purposes. You lack an off-field Hydro applicator and want one now.

Why you should skip this banner

At this point of the game, the general power level of typical builds has skyrocketed and a lot of what hasn’t worked before can now be considered viable for the hardest content. Nilou’s power is definitely viable for all content, but not really noteworthy in the grand scheme of things. There are too many Hydro characters that offer more damage or utility, which are currently even at the top of the meta, so Nilou’s place in the tier lists isn’t quite secured.

Kokomi stands as the comfiest Hydro support with her long-lasting hyper-healing Hydro turret, and the ability to buff allies with Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers weapon and Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set. Yelan and Xingqiu are irreplaceable supports for Hu Tao and other Vaporize carries like Yoimiya and Xiangling. Childe is still incomparable when it comes to chamber speedruns.

If you’re simply looking for characters that can destroy the hardest content with ease, Nilou might not be your cup of tea.

Here are more reasons why you might want to skip this one:

You don’t like Nilou’s design and/or gameplay. You feel like she’s too difficult or janky to play. You want to roll for Nahida instead. You don’t have characters or teams that synergize well with Nilou.

Summary

Nilou’s role as a damage-oriented Hydro applicator puts her in a tough spot; She has the potential to deal a lot of damage, but she requires a major investment or the focus of a whole team of four. Despite her caveats, her animations and voice lines are sure to charm countless players who manage to see her dance (and clear out mobs). If you end up picking her anyway thanks to this Nilou guide, we also have our Nilou build guide here for the optimal weapons and artifacts and team compositions for Nilou in Genshin Impact.

Nilou is currently a featured 5-star character in the ongoing Genshin Impact Version 3.6 reruns, along with the Dendro Archon Nahida. This banner will be available until May 2nd, 2023 6:00 PM Server Time.