The “Anemo DPS” archetype has not been appealing for quite a long time due to its powerful supportive mechanics, but now is the time for the Wanderer to take that concept to a whole new level. With the Wanderer’s well-designed kit and flexible gameplay, he shows that not all DPS characters have to rely on Elemental Reactions.

In this article, we will explain the Wanderer’s strengths and weaknesses, and discuss whether he’s worth pulling for or not.

Wanderer Guide: Why You Should Pull for the Wanderer

The Wanderer’s biggest strength is his team building flexibility, but in respect to himself as the center. What it means is that every Wanderer team has to revolve around him, but since he doesn’t rely on any single Elemental Reaction, you can bring whoever you want with him and it will still mostly work.

From another perspective, the Wanderer is self-reliant, and doesn’t specifically require other characters for him to work, i.e. unlike Hu Tao, who needs Xingqiu and Yelan, or Cryo characters needing Hydro.

The Wanderer also joins the “exploration” squad, which consists of characters who excel at navigating difficult or exhausting terrain. They include Ayaka, Sayu, Venti, Kazuha, etc.

Here are more reasons why it’s definitely worth pulling for the Wanderer:

You like the Wanderer’s design and/or gameplay. You have the premium resources (5-star weapons, artifacts, team comps) to make an exceptional Wanderer team. You want to collect the former Harbingers. You like the fun and flexibility that Anemo characters bring.

Why You Should Skip the Wanderer

There’s no denying that the Wanderer is cool and awesome, but there’s still a long road ahead the moment you obtain him. It is certain that it is easy to make him work, but it takes a whole lot of resources to optimize not only him, but the rest of the team that you’re building.

The Wanderer has incredibly high damage multipliers, making him scale very hard at maximum investment. That can mean weeks of artifact farming, if not months. Furthermore, he doesn’t rely too much on Elemental Reactions, making cheap Elemental support characters less optimal, and high-investment sub-DPS characters more ideal.

There are also a lot more teams that require much less resources for the same amount of damage output, like Xingqiu and Perma-freeze teams.

Here are more reasons why you might want to skip the Wanderer’s banner:

You don’t like his design and/or gameplay. You don’t have a lot of resources, but you want to clear bosses and the Spiral Abyss. There are reruns that could be more enticing, like the Raiden rerun or the eventual Hu Tao rerun.

Concolusion

The Wanderer’s gameplay feels like a breath of fresh air (Anemo, duh), which is a good sign that Hoyoverse is exploring other archetypes that haven’t seen the light of day. Maybe next time, we’ll see a Solo DPS Hydro character that doesn’t need C6 show up (Looking at you, Childe).