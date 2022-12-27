By Franz Christian Irorita · 6 min read

Tiny yet agile, slothful yet masterful–Sayu is all sorts of surprises in a small package. Arriving mid-season of Genshin Impact Version 2.0, Sayu becomes obtainable along with Yoimiya, following the end of Ayaka’s banner. This pint-sized ball of cuteness is no slouch, having her ninjutsu honed from an early age. Her short stature in comparison to her peers has troubled her, and thus uses her refined skills to find a place and nap undisturbed throughout the day. This 4-Star Anemo Claymore character can be a very devastating support character, as long as Sayu is given the right build of her best weapon and artifacts. In this Sayu Genshin Impact build guide, we’ll show you how to unlock her potential.

Sayu is a 4-star Anemo claymore character, with the ability to heal allies and deal Anemo damage at the same time. Jam-packed with a lot of utility, she can navigate the battlefield with her Elemental Skill, while having a consistent source of Swirl reactions with her Elemental Burst. Because of this, she is an excellent Viridescent Venerer support, which significantly amplifies the elemental damage output of a team’s carry. Sayu is very similar to Jean, but is notably more accessible being a 4-star character. Claymore-wielding support characters are not common, and players will have a lot of unused, supportive claymores sitting in their inventory, ready to be leveled for Sayu’s use. Just check out our Sayu Guide here for that.

Sayu Build Guide: Abilities Overview

Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash is Sayu’s Elemental Skill. When pressed, Sayu rolls forward for a short distance and performs a whirlwind kick, dealing Anemo Damage. When held, she rolls continuously for up to 10 seconds, increasing her resistance to interruption. Her roll also absorbs the first element it comes into contact with, dealing additional damage.

Fuuin Dash is quite interesting. It provides Sayu a lot of versatility during combat. Doing a press version of the skill allows for better energy gain, thanks to its brief 6-second cooldown. Holding the skill causes it to have a longer cooldown of up to 11 seconds, but it provides an option of mobility or escape. Having the ability to zoom around uninterrupted for 10 seconds can be very nifty, especially in dire situations.

Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry is Sayu’s Elemental Burst. Sayu immediately heals the whole party, deals Anemo DMG to nearby opponents, and then summons a Muji-Muji Daruma on the field. The Muji-Muji Daruma has three functions with certain conditions. If all nearby characters have HP above 70%, it will attack nearby opponents with Anemo DMG. If there are active characters with HP below 70% HP, it will heal the active character with the lowest percentage HP. If there are no opponents nearby, then it will heal active characters regardless of any threshold.

The burst is quite a handful, but it serves its purpose quite well: Heal allies and deal periodic Anemo Damage. What makes this so much stronger is very similar to Bennett, which is unlocking her first constellation. Sayu’s first constellation allows the Muji-Muji Daruma to ignore HP thresholds and can heal and attack at the same time.

Sayu’s first passive talent, YooHoo Art: Silencer’s Secret, is what domain farmers will definitely love. When Sayu is in the party, your active characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other creatures when getting near them.

Someone More Capable is Sayu’s second passive talent. When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction while active, she heals all characters for 300 HP, and an additional 1.2 HP for every point of Elemental Mastery she has. This talent is not that useful, since Sayu needs to be active to trigger this effect. Though there might be situations where this can help, especially during times when she’s rolling to avoid adversaries.

“No Work Today!” is Sayu’s third passive talent. This talent enhances the Muji-Muji Daruma, causing it to additionally heal nearby characters for 20% more, and increasing the AoE of its Anemo attacks. This talent simply upgrades an already strong ability, which makes Sayu a very potent Anemo support overall.

Sayu Best Weapon

Wolf’s Gravestone – Regardless of what build you’re making for Sayu, this is her best weapon just because of how much it enables the entire party in beating down the opponents. Use her skills and then swap out for someone else to finish the job.

Skyward Pride – Not only does it provide a good amount of Energy Recharge, but its stellar base attack enhances her healing output by a ton. If you happen to have a Skyward Pride sitting around, Sayu can definitely make good use of it.

Sacrificial Greatsword – The Sacrificial Weapon series has always been known for its ability to enable supports to battery, and Sayu is no exception. This weapon allows Sayu to activate her Elemental Skill twice, providing double the energy per rotation, or even doubling your opportunities of escape. Its Energy Recharge substat and high base ATK are just cherries on top, further enhancing her healing capabilities. While this is not Sayu’s best weapon, it will still do the trick for F2P players.

Sayu Best Artifact

Viridescent Venerer (4-piece) – There’s really no reason to go for anything for Sayu aside from this artifact set, due to its 4-piece effect being so powerful. For Sayu, decreasing the enemy’s Elemental RES by 40% is no joke, as it increases the Elemental Damage of your carry by a significant amount, making this the best and only artifact set for her. For the stats, you want to focus first on Energy Recharge on your sands, and ATK on the other pieces. Getting Healing Bonus on your circlet is also quite good in this case. If you reach Constellation 6 on your Sayu, you can opt for a triple-EM combo with your sands, goblet, and circlet artifacts, which substantially increases the overall performance of the Muji-Muji Daruma.

Building a team around the Mujina Ninja

Viridescent Venerer Support + Healer – The great thing about Sayu is that she can fill two critical roles simultaneously: Apply the Viridescent Venerer debuff, while also being able to consistently heal your whole team. If your carry deals a lot of damage (of a single element), Sayu easily augments that while providing adequate sustain. The likes of Hu Tao, Ayaka, and Klee, would definitely love to have Sayu on their team.

Xiao Battery – Xiao’s burst costs a lot of energy, and depletes his HP over time. Sayu can fix those two problems, given that she’s equipped with a Sacrificial Greatsword.

Sub-DPS Sayu – Surprisingly, Sayu’s damage numbers are quite good, and can deal a good chunk of off-field damage when built properly. You might wanna find a standard DPS setup from your VV artifacts for this, like building Anemo DMG% and Critical stats. Once everything is set, leave the Muji-Muji Daruma on the field, and see it blast away enemies while your active character does its own thing. For C6 Sayu, EM stacking might be even better, allowing for stronger swirls thanks to the EM buffs from Genshin Impact 1.6.

Sayu, as you can see in this Genshin Impact build guide, has a lot of charm in a cute, little package, and will surprise a lot of players with how many things she can do on her own. She’s going to be very similar to Bennett and Diona, who are current mainstay supporters on a lot of teams, thanks to the utility they provide. Don’t give up on her just because she seems lazy at the surface, and she won’t let you down–as long as she’s not fast asleep, of course.

If you enjoyed this Sayu guide, check out our guide for fellow 4-Star Inazuma Genshin Impact character Kujou Sara Build Guide.