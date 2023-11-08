An NBCUniversal intern accidentally spoiled that Shrek 5 may be releasing in 2025 in a since-edited LinkedIn post.

Shreya Sachdev, an NBCUniversal intern, updated her LinkedIn account. Included in her description was the slate of films she worked on. Among those was the two-part Wicked adaptation, along with Despicable Me 4. But the big bombshell was Shrek 5, which Sachdev slated for 2025. The screenshot of the since-deleted post can be seen below.

The Linkedin page was edited moments after. Here’s the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/cHYL3CqJSc — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 8, 2023

Whether or not this is even true is unclear. It's possible that Sachdev completely jumped the gun. However, rumors of a fifth Shrek have circulated for a while.

The Shrek series began in 2001 and was a loose adaptation of William Steig's 1990 picture book. All of the adventures follow an ogre and his donkey friend and take place in a fairy tale world full of talking gingerbread men and Rumpelstiltskin.

Three sequels were made, the last being Shrek Forever After in 2010, and the series spun-off into a Puss in Boots series as well. It's one of NBCUniversal and DreamWorks' biggest IPs, and it's no surprise that they would like to make another film.

As a whole, the Shrek franchise has grossed over $4 billion including the two Puss in Boots films. The highest-grossing entry in the series was the first sequel, which made $935 million worldwide in 2004.

The likes of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas led the series. It is unclear if NBCUniversal and DreamWorks can reassemble such an A-list ensemble for a fifth entry — especially being over a decade after the last installment.