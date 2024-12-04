It appears that Sky Ferreira is not a fan of Taylor Swift's re-recorded (Taylor's Version) album series.

Currently, Ferreira is a “free agent,” as Vogue puts it, after her issues with Capitol Records. Vogue then asked if she is able to release any of the music recorded while with Capitol. During her response, she appeared to take a shot at Swift.

“I can't right now, even though I was the one who paid for all of my studio sessions,” Ferreira said. “I'm working to try and get some of those songs back, but I”m not getting every single one. It's such a complicated process and I have to figure out how to do all this s**t by myself now. People keep telling me I should just re-record the songs and it's like, yeah, Taylor Swift can do that because she's a billionaire, but I basically put all the money I've ever made as an artist back into making music.”

She added that “most musicians I know generally pay to work.” Sky Ferreira does not appear to want to go the Taylor Swift route with (Sky's Version) re-recorded albums.

Who is Sky Ferreira?

Ferreira is a singer-songwriter based out of Los Angeles, California. To date, she has released one studio album, three EPs, and several singles.

Her lone studio album, Night Time, My Time, came out in 2013. It features songs like “You're Not the One” and “I Blame Myself.” Before the album came out, she released singles “17,” “One,” and “Obsession.”

She has also tried her hand at acting. Her first movie role was in 2010's Putty Hill. She has since appeared in The Green Inferno, Baby Driver, American Woman, and Reptile. Additionally, she has appeared in episodes of Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone.

Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums

In 2021, Swift released Fearless (Taylor's Version). This was the first of her re-recorded albums to come out. That same year, she released Red (Taylor's Version).

She has set out to record all of her first six albums, which were released by Big Machine Records. Swift subsequently released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

The last two albums left to be released are her self-titled debut album and Reputation. With the Eras Tour winding down, perhaps Swift will shift her focus on releasing the final two re-recorded albums.

And if her pattern of releases is any indication, they could be coming in 2025. She released Midnights in 2022 after her first two re-recorded albums. She then released The Tortured Poets Department in 2024. That would make 2025 the perfect time to release the final two installments in the series.