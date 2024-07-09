Following the Chicago Sky's 84-71 road loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Angel Reese, Marina Mabrey, and Teresa Weatherspoon went on a routine postgame press conference. However, things got interesting when an online interview with a reporter seemingly had a glitch of sorts.

The reporter apparently forgot to turn off his mic, which then picked up a strange conversation that had nothing to do with anything pertaining to the Sky-Storm game or to basketball in general. It had since been explained that the noises were not actually from real people but from dialogues in Big Bang Theory that were running in the background.

Now that it has all been cleared up, Angel Reese went on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to express her reaction to the hilarious moment that had everyone scratching their heads.

“i was shook. 😭🤣,” Reese wrote in a post on Monday.

Angel Reese continues to shine in rookie WNBA season

Even though the Sky suffered a double-digit loss to the Storm, there was no denying that Reese played a terrific game and put up an incredible effort. The former LSU Tigers star finished the contest with 17 points and 14 rebounds to extend her double-double streak to 13 games, which is now the WNBA record. She also added four steals and a block while shooting an efficient 8/15 from the field versus the Storm.

Reese is leading the entire league in rebounding with 11.9 boards per game and is averaging 14.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per outing. Although just a rookie, Reese is already among the best players in the league. What's scary is that she's still got plenty of room to grow.

Drafted seventh overall by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese isn't just playing a big role for Chicago on the court but can be attributed as well for the dramatic increase of attention in women's basketball. Her rivalry with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and a game to back her colorful personality up have people constantly paying attention to her and the league.

Reese, Sky still looking to establish consistency

Chicago has yet to win three games in a row so far in the 2024 campaign. The Sky nearly pulled that off for the first time on Sunday but their two-game win streak got snapped by the Storm. Before that contest, Chicago defeated the Atlanta Dream and the Storm last Tuesday and Friday, respectively. Their latest loss to Seattle was the third time this season that the Sky failed to follow up a two-game undefeated stretch with a victory.

Despite their struggles, the Sky are still clearly in the thick of the race for a playoff spot. Entering Tuesday, the Sky's 8-12 record is good for eighth in the WNBA. In front of them are Clark and the Fever with a 9-13 record. Directly behind Chicago are the Dream which sport a 7-13 ledger.

Chicago's offense can use some improvement to get the team going. The Sky are just 10th in the league with 98.0 points per 100 possessions. Moreover, Chicago owns the worst effective field goal percentage (45.2%) and true shooting percentage (49.5%). Their defense is much more respectable, though, as they are giving up just 100.2 points per 100 possessions — fifth-best in the WNBA.

Reese and the Sky will look to get back on track this coming Wednesday with a home game against the Dream.