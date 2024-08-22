The Chicago Sky struck gold in April of 2024 when they drafted former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese with their seventh overall draft pick. Reese has quickly blossomed into one of Chicago's best two-way players, but she admits she still has plenty of growing to do. Reese got real when speaking on the potential opportunity to learn from legendary San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan.

NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson got a moment to speak with Reese on the day of the Sky's Aug. 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. He asked the rookie forward what she would think about picking Duncan's brain if given the chance, and Reese was all ears.

“I mean, obviously, learning from a legend is great. For me, I love to pick people's brains and pick a lot of great player's brains, so of course it would be great,” Reese said, per Robinson.

Tim Duncan was an NBA and Spurs legend, so it makes sense that Reese would love the opportunity to learn from him. He was a five-time NBA champion, 15-time All-Star, and 15-time All-NBA selectee. Reese's skillset is not far off from Duncan's. If she keeps working hard, she can reach his stature one day, and that is exactly what she plans to do in the meantime.

“I'm just worried about right now. I mean, I can't really dictate who I want to work out with. I'm just looking forward to getting better right now in the moment,” Reese added.

Sky look to lean on Angel Reese in WNBA season's second half

Reese racked up too many accolades to count during the first half of the 2024 season. Fans and analysts were likely not expecting Reese to become a WNBA All-Star in her rookie year. But her stellar performance could not go unnoticed, and she earned her first appearance in July along with ongoing consideration for the Rookie of the Year award.

Through 27 games, Reese averages 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. She had a stout showing against the Sparks on Saturday, notching a 14-point-11-rebound double-double.

The Sky possess an 11-16 record, which places them eighth in the WNBA standings. Chicago is desperately clinging to its spot to make the playoffs at the end of September. The second half of the season will not be easy, but with Reese, fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, offensive threat Chennedy Carter, and the rest of the Sky's contributors, they can succeed.

It will be exciting to watch how the rest of Angel Reese's rookie year goes on her rapidly ascending Sky squad.