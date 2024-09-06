Angel Reese recently released the first episode of her podcast Unapologetically Angel. She discussed a number of topics in the episode, such as her relationship with Caitlin Clark and Kevin Durant dating rumors. Reese was also asked about her relationship with her former LSU women's basketball teammate Hailey Van Lith.

“We weren't like super close, but I was probably one of the closer people with her on the team,” Reese said. “Because I think she was really distant from everybody else. So I kind of felt bad, so I was like, let me get close to her and see who she is… She was the only white girl on the team. So I didn't want her to feel uncomfortable. I wanted her to feel as comfortable as she could being able to come into a situation where she had to transfer. She was super successful at Louisville. And then for a little while she struggled with confidence… Just being able to be there for her.”

Hailey Van Lith's fit with Angel Reese, LSU women's basketball

Van Lith established herself as a star while playing with Louisville women's basketball. She averaged her career-high in college with 19.7 points per game during the 2022-23 season. Van Lith's transfer to LSU women's basketball ahead of the 2023-24 campaign received plenty of hype. However, Van Lith averaged just 11.6 points per outing and never seemed to find her rhythm with the team.

“I think it just wasn't a good fit for that specific team,” Angel Reese continued. “She's an amazing guard that can do so many great things on the court. I've seen her kill for a long time and I know she will continue to kill.”

Reese added that she still texts with Van Lith as well. Reese also said she admires Van Lith's work ethic.

What's next for Van Lith?

Van Lith transferred from LSU to TCU for the 2024-25 season. Perhaps the former Louisville star will find her momentum once again with a change of scenery. Van Lith unquestionably features potential despite her down 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Reese is emerging as a star in the WNBA. Perhaps Reese and Van Lith will team up in the league at some point. For now, Reese will focus on leading the Sky while Van Lith prepares for the college basketball campaign.