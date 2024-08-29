Perhaps the appeal of player podcasts is fans getting to hear opinions and takes directly from the athletes themselves, in their own words. They can also talk to other athletes and reflect on the game from a player's perspective, which fans can never access. It's become so popular that retired players often make podcasts for extra revenue. Of course, popular Chicago sky rookie Angel Reese plans to launch the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast and grow her brand.

The media caught up to Reese before a game and asked her about the show.

“Just continue to grow my business as a businesswoman… Being able to know that I'm more than an athlete and that's to continue what I love to do,” she said.

The Sky rookie's podcast

With “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese joins other notable players with their own podcasts. The most famous examples perhaps are Paul George's “Podcast P,” Carmelo Anthony's “7PM in Brooklyn,” and Gilbert Arenas' “Gil's Arena.” Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hosted the short-lived “Mind the Game” show with his now-head coach JJ Redick.

However, what separated James' and Redick's podcast from their rest is their analytical approach to basketball, which explained the complexities of basketball in a way fans can easily understand. It was quite unlike other sports podcasts where the hosts simply spewed hotter and hotter takes for the sake of engagement.

“Unapologetically Angel” debuts on September 5, dropping episodes every Thursday. While no one knows yet what the podcast might be about, fans can be sure that it would have as much of Angel Reese's personality in there as possible. Her brash and upfront persona has made her a draw to her fans and critics alike, who'd tried to create a rivalry between her and Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark since their college days.

Reese's impact

She was also a beast in college, defeating Clark and Iowa for the National Championship in 2023, her first season in LSU. During the 2023 NCAA tournament, Reese also averaged 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds, earning her the Most Outstanding Player award.

After the Sky drafted her at No.7, she immediately went to work and made WNBA history. Angel Reese became the fastest WNBA player to reach 20 double-doubles in a single season, and she also set the league record for posting 15 straight double-doubles in her rookie season.

Currently, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are vying for Rookie of the Year. With averages of 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds, the Sky rookie will have made a valid case by the end of the season.