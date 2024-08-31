Angel Reese is on track to have the best rebounding season ever—and she’s dressing the part. Before Friday night’s Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever, Reese, who is close to breaking the rebounding record, fittingly showed up wearing a #10 Dennis Rodman jersey.

Reese is wrapping up her regular-season series against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever, with her team set to honor her with a Barbie-themed game. The Chicago Sky, in collaboration with Mattel and Athlife, will host the inaugural edition of this special event tonight.

Angel Reese matching her outfit for the moment

For a special occasion, Reese made sure her outfit matched the moment. The WNBA's Instagram account posted a video showing Reese arriving at Wintrust Arena, rocking a backward Dennis Rodman jersey.

Reese may be a rookie, but she's already dominating the boards, leading the WNBA with an impressive 12.9 rebounds per game, outpacing seasoned stars like Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart.

The Chicago Sky rookie has had significant struggles with her shooting lately and throughout the season, posting the lowest shooting percentage around the basket in the league despite taking more attempts than anyone else. However, her high volume is partly due to her ability to grab her own rebounds.

Reese's record breaking season with the Chicago Sky

Reese is currently averaging a double-double, having set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records. She leads the league in rebounds and made history as the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 or more rebounds.

Between August 18 and August 25, Reese pulled down 20+ rebounds in three straight games, making her the first rookie in the NBA or WNBA since 1993 to achieve back-to-back 20-rebound games—a feat last accomplished by Shaquille O'Neal with the Orlando Magic.

Reese leads the league in rebounds this season, with two-time MVP A’ja Wilson in second at 11.7 rebounds per game. She is in a tight race with Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year; Clark holds the edge in most counting stats and wins, while Reese excels defensively and is setting rebounding records. ESPN currently ranks Reese as the top rookie in their latest rankings.

Parallels with Dennis Rodman

Wearing a Dennis Rodman jersey before a major game is highly fitting for Reese. Rodman, renowned as one of the greatest rebounders in basketball history, averaged 13.1 rebounds per game over his 14-year career, placing him 11th on the NBA’s all-time rebounding average list.

Rodman's game was marked by his outstanding rebounding, tenacious defense, and relentless hustle. Nicknamed “The Worm,” he was known for disrupting opponents’ plays and grabbing critical rebounds. His boundless energy and physical play allowed him to guard multiple positions effectively.

Dennis Rodman secured seven rebounding titles throughout his NBA career, while Reese is just beginning her journey in the WNBA. She shows great promise, but whether she'll leave a Rodman-like mark on the league remains to be seen.

Reese's playing style certainly echoes that of the former Bad Boy, making it fitting for her to be seen wearing a Detroit Pistons jersey.

This season, Reese has been making waves both on and off the court.

Earlier this month, the WNBA All-Star partnered with Reese's Pieces to release a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com. She also introduced her own line with Reebok and unveiled a new podcast venture.