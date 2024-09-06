The Chicago Sky have not won a single game since the middle of August. To put that into perspective, their last win came at the expense of the Los Angeles Sparks and they are set to face the Dearica Hamby-led squad again. Angel Reese has regained her confidence but none of it seems to be enough. The fact that Chennedy Carter has been out may have contributed to this 13-game slump but it looks like life might get better for them from now on.

The Sky currently have an 11-win record which means that their season losses have totaled to 22 before they face off yet again with the Sparks. They need a spark plug and Chennedy Carter could be just who they need to rally the squad back en route to a late-season push for a playoff berth. The elite player is coming back after being cleared off the WNBA's health and safety protocols. Now, she is ready to help Angel Reese get back up from the depths of the league standings. Carter seemed really pumped up for her return too, via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

“When I just came back, I let them know I know I was out for a minute but I'm back now. I'm ready to work with you guys and I miss you guys. I want to make a run and I'm here to do that. Let's f***ing do it! Let's turn the page and let's forget these last couple of games, worry about these next couple that we have,” she said.

Chennedy Carter's last outing for the Sky

The last time Carter paired up with Angel Reese was when they faced MVP candidate A'ja Wilson and her Las Vegas Aces. The Sky would lose that game narrowly with a 77-75 scoreline and Carter was a big reason for the tight contest. She knocked down 45% of her shots from all three levels of the scoring which led to her scoring a big 25 points. Going three for four on her three-pointers was also a big help to boost her production alongside dropping three assists.

Obviously, she has been removed from action on the court for quite some time. This may mean that she gets rusty with her style of play but the Sky have managed to get close against their opponents in the past few outings. All they need is her streaky scoring acumen to get past Dearica Hamby and the Sparks. From there, they could take it one game at a time.