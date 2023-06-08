Through the first few games of the 2023 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky have been one of the better teams with a record of 5-3. That's pretty solid for them considering they lost their championship core this offseason. Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Azurá Stevens all signed elsewhere as free agents. Allie Quigley decided to sit out this season. There is one player though on the Sky roster who was on that 2021 championship team and who has been patiently waiting for a bigger role on the team. Dana Evans has been having a career-season with increased minutes and on Tuesday she tied Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum as the only two players to have a game of at least 20 points and seven assists and zero turnovers off the bench while shooting at least 50 percent from the field and 60 percent from the three-point line. as per Across the Timeline Twitter page.

0 TOV 2nd player in WNBA history with 20+ PTS, 7+ AST, and 0 TOV off the bench while shooting 50% from the field and 60% from three, joining Kelsey Plum (2021).https://t.co/lgDG4fJxkL — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) June 7, 2023

Dana Evans finished the game against the Indiana Fever with 20 points and seven assists while shooting 8-16 from the field and 3-5 from the three-point line. Evans is in her third season after being drafted with the No. 13 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2021 draft. Evans was traded to the Sky during her rookie season.

Through the Sky's first seven games of this season, Evans has been averaging a career-high 10.9 points per game, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists with splits of 41.8 percent shooting from the field, 27.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She's playing a career-high 24.3 minutes per game and has made one start.

Kelsey Plum is on pace to be one of the better guards the WNBA has seen and that's pretty solid company for Evans to have.