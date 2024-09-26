Chicago Sky fans have something more to look forward with Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington. Even though Reese had season-ending wrist surgery, she's making her presence known once again. She and Carrington will be on Reese's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

what if i told you we already have our date locked in🤭 https://t.co/5MgNF0JBPJ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 25, 2024

It's interesting when the podcast will take place, considering Carrington is in the WNBA Playoffs. The Sun defeated the Indiana Fever and advanced to the WNBA semi-finals. Both players on the same podcast could gain much traction for the WNBA. Both players are unapologetic, transparent, and have a sense of humor.

Carrington and Reese are also players with a chip on their shoulders. The Sun guard fell to the 20th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She helped the Baylor Bears advance to the 2021 Elite Eight before being knocked out by the No. 1 seed Connecticut. Carrington recently won the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year award.

On the flip side, Reese had a similar journey to Carrington. Although the Sky rookie won the 2023 NCAA Women's National Championship with LSU, she was still doubted. Reese fell to the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Rookie of the Year between her and Caitlin Clark fueled storylines. It also showed the talent that it's in the league, and that Reese was drafted lower than she should have been.

What could Sky forward Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington talk about?

The Sky Cornerstone could bring a plethora of topics. As mentioned earlier, they could talk about their respective journeys to the WNBA. Reese and Carrington could talk about being underestimated, and the ongoing tension with players and fans, among many other things. Recently, Carrington was sent death threats following her Game 2 win against the Indiana Fever. That could also be a talking point.

Reese has had a variety of guests appear on her show. So far, she's had rappers Polo G, and Latto appear on the show. Her versatility in guests is a nice sight compared to some other podcasts. That range can bring in all different types of audiences. Bringing in Carrington can put a bow on her podcast, as well as incorporating both WNBA and basketball fans.

Regardless of the plethora of topics, it should be an interesting podcast, to say the least. There hasn't been an official date for the episode with Reese and Carrington. When it debuts, the WNBA circle will be all over it.