People on the internet are up in arms after it was revealed that Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese got a fourth-place vote in the 2024 WNBA Most Valuable Player Award voting.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas, as widely expected, won the award via landslide, as she got all of the first-place votes. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx was the runner-up, as she got 66 second-place votes. Breanna Stewart got a third-place vote and 52 third-place votes to finish third.

A polarizing figure in the WNBA, Reese somehow had a voter giving her fourth-place nod. The actual fourth-place finisher in the voting was no other than her chief rival for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star received six third-place votes, 26 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes.

Angel Reese had a solid rookie campaign in the WNBA. But many believe she still did not deserve any top-five MVP vote. While she was an elite rebounder in the 2024 WNBA regular season, as evidenced by the fact that the former LSU Tigers star led the league in rebounding (13.1 boards per game), she clearly struggled on offense. Angel Reese scored 13.6 points per outing but shot just 39.1 percent from the field. She also had a 39.5 effective field goal percentage and a 46.4 true shooting percentage. Moreover, Reese's 12.4 Player Impact Estimate (PIE) was just 28th overall in the league.

For what it's worth, Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Hamby, who finished behind Reese in the MVP voting, had a 14.9 PIE.

There are numerous stats one can bring up in support of Reese's MVP case or against it, but there is also a line somewhere where subjectivity overrules objectivity.

Fans can't believe Angel Reese got a fourth-place vote

Reese getting a fourth-place vote has left several fans online letting out a collective incredulous gasp.

“Having Angel Reese anywhere near the top-20 MVP voting should be grounds to have your vote taken away, ” said David Eickholt. “Absolutely ridiculous.”

“Far too often the WNBA conversation hasn't been about basketball. And I'm not sure how anyone watching the games could have Angel Reese on an MVP ballot.” – Robin Lundberg

“Voting system an absolute joke.” – D’Marquavion Smith

“Name and shame whoever did that.” – August

“Gross work, voting on an agenda rather than basketball skill and value to teammates.” – Matthew Thomas

“I would love to know who gave Angel Reese an MVP vote. I would Love to know lol.” – STATE G