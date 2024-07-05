The Chicago Sky are building momentum as the midpoint of the 2024 WNBA season approaches. Angel Reese and the Sky come off an 85-77 victory over the Atlanta Dream and will carry their momentum into their Seattle Storm game on Friday night. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has noted the team's attention online and in the media and dropped a powerful message to her players.

Weatherspoon spoke about the team needing to stay grounded amid endless buzz.

“The one thing about them, they handle themselves very well. All the things that have happened in the media. All the things that might be said. You know, you have to have [high] expectations of yourself and know who you are. When you know your worth and your value, what others say doesn't matter. You allow it to fuel you more so than anger you,” Weatherspoon said before Tuesday's Dream game.

Angel Reese has arguably received the most attention on the team since she was drafted in April. As Teresa Weatherspoon mentioned, Reese has handled herself fairly well considering the circumstances, but she is still human and has had her moments of raw expression. For example, Reese voiced her discontent with the officiating of June 16th's Indiana Fever game after the Sky lost 91-83.

“Going back and looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made. I guess some people have a special whistle,” Reese said during the post-game press conference.

Reese is a fierce competitor, so her moments of frustration are understandable. Nevertheless, on the other side of her expressive moments is an impressive display of humility and gratitude.

Sky, Angel Reese look to lean on each other amid Eastern Conference climb

Despite her early success, Reese is not one to fixate on individual accolades. When the league informed her of her 2024 WNBA All-Star berth, she was overwhelmed with emotion and gave credit to her team and coaches.

“I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago. This is just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I'm really happy right now,” a teary-eyed Reese said after the Dream victory.

Furthermore, if there is anybody who takes Teresa Weatherspoon's “know your worth” message to heart, it is Reese. As Reese mentioned, she works hard despite doubts from others and from herself. Reese claimed she was unsure whether she would start or see significant playing time entering the 2024 WNBA season. But she is sticking with the process and being rewarded for it.

Weatherspoon has repeatedly attributed Reese's relentless to her self-confidence. The Sky will continue to need Reese and the rest of her teammates to keep believing. Chicago looks to keep their foot on the gas to stay in the playoff picture at the midpoint fo the 2024 WNBA season.