We're back with another prediction and pick for Sunday's FIBA World Cup slate of games as we continue coverage of the Second Round. We head over to Group K for a matchup between undefeated teams as Slovenia (4-0) takes on Germany (4-0) in an electric game. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Slovenia-Germany prediction and pick.

Slovenia comes into this game following a 91-80 win over Australia. They came into the game as slight underdogs and handed Australia their second loss of the tournament. Now, they control their own destiny at the top of their group and could establish total dominance by staying undefeated against their closest competitors.

Germany comes into this matchup after a 100-73 blowout against Georgia. Germany has blazed through the competition thus far while proving their resiliency in the close games. They come in as slight favorites against Slovenia and could become one of the final undefeated teams left in the tournament.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Slovenia-Germany Odds

Slovenia: +4.5 (-111)

Germany: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 175.5 (-115)

Under: 175.5 (-111)

How to Watch Slovenia vs. Germany

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:10 a.m. ET/ 4:10 a.m. PT

*Watch FIBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Slovenia Will Cover The Spread

Slovenia surprised a lot of people with their performance against Australia as they got the dominant win. In what was slated to be a close betting spread, Slovenia controlled most of the game and didn't let Australia get close. Luka Doncic rose to the occasion as he led the way with 19 points and flirted with a triple-double. They may be a tad undersized in this matchup with Germany, but Doncic will give them a chance each time if he can continue his play.

Slovenia will win this game by out-hustling Germany. They will need to be aggressive on the boards as the smaller teams and work traps down low on their big men. Doncic was able to score nine of his points from the line, so look for him to attack the hoop and force Germany to collapse their defense. If he can get some of their key players in foul trouble, Slovenia could outrun Germany and win this game.

Why Germany Will Cover The Spread

Germany had yet another complete game against Georgia and basically locked their spot in the FIBA bracket. They're one of the more dominant undefeated teams left and their roster has been playing with a ton of chemistry. Germany is eager to pass first and Dennis Schroder continues to be their main facilitator. Big man Moritz Wagner also dished the ball with six assists in their last game, so look for the duo to continue getting their teammates involved and finding the best shot.

To win this game, they'll have to key-in on slowing down Luka Doncic. When Doncic isn't getting his way, Slovenia fails to pick up the slack and become disheveled. Germany should look to lock down the perimeter and force Doncic to take deep shots. They'll have to stay disciplined and avoiding sending Slovenia to the line for easy points.

Final Slovenia-Germany Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely fun game highlighted by the guard play of Luka Doncic and Denis Schroder. As a team, Germany has more depth and can find scoring from a number of options on their bench. Slovenia isn't nearly as deep and they could have a hard time staying resilient if Doncic fails to have a good performance. For our prediction, let's go with the ball movement and depth of Germany to prevail in this one.

Final Slovenia-Germany Prediction & Pick: Germany -4.5 (-115)